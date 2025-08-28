NC State Commit Carmelo McKenzie Set For Thursday Night Football
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continue to do their job when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class as they have landed multiple different prospects from all over the country as they are looking to put together what could be one of their better classes in recent memory, but they still have the likes of landing many more players if they want to be able to push that title as they are below power when it comes to the total amount of commits that they have at this time.
They are battling with the total commit count that they have as they only have 18 commits in the class at this time when most classes typically have 22 guys at this time if not more as a large majority of these teams are looking to add more guys to their class, but are simply around the expected mark that they should be at when it comes to signing guys come December.
The Wolfpack are definitely a step behind, but luckily for them, they have been able to land worthwhile guys, as these guys are going to be able to compete for a job pretty quickly in Raleigh, North Carolina, which is also pretty impressive, as they have been able to dip into multiple different states to be able to go get talent like this.
One of the commitments that they were able to land in the 2026 class comes from the state of Florida as he plays for one of the better teams in the state of Florida as not only is this team one of the better teams in the state of Florida is one of the better teams across the nation. That team is IMG Academy.
IMG Academy is one of the better programs across the nation as they have a great program that puts guys into the NFL down the line as well as put the guys into college with ease as majority of the players on their roster will turn into something as a lot of them will commit to programs pretty early on, simply due to the large demand that colleges have when it comes to their program.
They have already played their first high school game as they defeated Hoover High School, which is a high school based out in Alabama, and now they will have the chance to win their second high school football game as they are set to take on the Winslow Township Eagles on Thursday.
The commitment that will be highlighted for the Wolfpack is Carmelo McKenzie, who has one of the better players in their class, as he is a defensive lineman with plenty of potential. Make sure to stay tuned, as you can find out the outcome of this game sooner rather than later after they look to pick up another win.
