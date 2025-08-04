Wolfpack Secondary Faces 2025 Challenge After Key Offseason Departures
At ACC media day, head coach Dave Doeren made it clear that one of the ways the Wolfpack defense can get better this next season is by getting pressure on the quarterback. While the pressure stats weren’t good a season ago, the defense isn’t just the front seven.
The secondary for the Wolfpack lost some talent in the transfer portal this past offseason. The secondary of NC State last season allowed 233.8 passing yards a game, ranked 93rd best in the FBS. While there certainly is room for improvement, it’ll be hard with some of the talent the defensive back room lost to the portal.
Losses in the offseason
SAF Bishop Fitzgerald - USC
Fitzgerald led the Wolfpack in coverage snaps and tied for the most interceptions a season ago, but now is a Trojan. In his two-year career at NC State, he recorded 97 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 16 PBU’s and five interceptions. He will compete for playing time at safety as a redshirt senior.
SAF Donovan Kaufman - Seattle Seahawks
Kaufman had the same number of coverage snaps as Fitzgerald last year. Just a week ago, Kaufman signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted rookie.
To play running back.
He was a part of the Seahawks' rookie minicamp in May but didn’t get a call back. With an injury sustained in the running back room, the Seahawks reached out with a pitch for him to make a position change. For NC State last season, he returned 13 kickoffs for a 31.3-yard average.
CB Aydan White - NFL
The Jacksonville Jaguars waived white on Aug. 2nd. There aren’t any reports of him signing anywhere else, but the former NC State defensive back finished his last year in college football with 59 total tackles, five passes defended and one interception.
SAF Tamarcus Cooley - LSU
Cooley appeared in all 13 games last season, starting nine at nickel. He intercepted two passes in the Military Bowl against East Carolina. On3 rated him as a four-star player in the transfer portal, which was a significant blow to the Wolfpack secondary.
An ascending player, among players last season with at least 100 coverage snaps on NC State, Cooley led the team by only allowing an NFL passer rating of 62.4.
CB Brandon Cisse - South Carolina
Cisse is another young player who opted to leave the ACC for the SCC. In two seasons as a member of the Wolfpack he achieved 38 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception. He’s quickly become a favorite as a Gamecock by earning the 2025 Newcomer of the Spring on the defensive end of the ball.
SAF Devan Boykin - Indiana Hoosier
Boykin was hurt early on in his senior campaign with NC State and opted to redshirt to get another season of eligibility. In 45 games with the Wolfpack and 20 starts, Boykin totaled 70 tackles and four interceptions.
