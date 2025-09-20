Ex-Wolfpack Star Aims for Consistency with Miami Dolphins
Competitiveness is what drives professional sports. Everyone wants to be the best, and this drive is even evident among players at the collegiate level. NC State has seen this drive among some of its players, which has led them to the NFL. One of those “Pack Pros” is Bradley Chubb, who currently plays for the Miami Dolphins.
It’s been a disappointing start to the NFL season for Chubb and his squad. The team fell to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, leading them to an 0-3 record. Competitiveness drives the NFL, and not winning can create problems. Still, Chubb has found a bright spot in the slow start.
- “I feel like we’re getting closer to where we want to be,” Chubb said. “Obviously not there yet, not having a knock in the win column, but everybody’s been fighting. The leadership on this team’s been leading, the guys have been following, and I have no doubt we’ll turn it around. It’s just about getting everybody on the same page, locking in, looking ourselves in the mirror, and finding that one thing we can do better.”
Chubb, in the three games, has nine total tackles and three sacks. He’s returning from a season-ending injury late in the 2023 season, it he missed the entirety of 2024. He’s found early success with the three sacks, but there’s always room to improve.
For the season, Chubb hasn’t exactly been winning consistently on his pass rushes. He leads the team in sacks, but only has a win percentage of 5.2 on normal rushers; however, on true pass sets, he has a win percentage of zero. Great sack numbers to start, but consistency is a challenge that awaits.
- “It’s a blessing,” Chubb said. “I missed all of last year, and to start off hot is cool, but I want to play the whole game at a high-level. I don't wanna just have a splash plays here and there. I'm putting that on myself, just to be a better version of me. The three sacks in three games is cool, but I need to be more dominant in the game.”
Chubb’s next chance to find more consistency on the football field will be Sept. 29, when the Dolphins host the New York Jets on a Monday Night Football doubleheader on ESPN.
