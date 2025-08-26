What Cian Slone Said Days Before NC State Season Opener
NC State defensive end Cian Slone is making a transition from a non-Power Four conference school in Utah State. The transition may be tough, but Slone is ready to get to work.
Slone found success in the Mountain West Conference. He was a second-team All-Mountain West performer last season, and in these two seasons as an Aggie, he got to the quarterback 9.5 times. Now he puts on the Wolfpack jersey, ready to cause havoc in the ACC.
The defensive linemen spoke to the media on Monday, just days before the season opener against East Carolina.
Watch Slone’s Press Conference here
Below is a partial transcript of Slone’s press conference
Slone Transcript
Q: What’s it been like kind of transitioning to the defense and being one of the leader additions?
Slone: “It’s been great. Honestly yeah everyone here at NC State has kind of welcomed me with open arms and really took the time being the playbook, kind of getting acclimated to the area. Obviously, Raleigh’s a lot different than Utah. So just kind of getting used to the culture, getting used to everything and yeah it’s been a really smooth transition.”
Q: Does it help having Teague [Andersen] here?
Slone: Oh for sure. Yeah. Yeah, that's my guy. Like our two years together at Utah State, he made me so much better in practice and his physicality, leadership, like he’s a great addition to this team and I’m just glad to play another year with him honestly.”
Q: What do you feel like made you ready to make that jump from Mountain West to the ACC?
Slone: I would say just, um, I don’t think there’s one thing in particular that made me ready. I feel like just my hard work, my preparation. Feel like I had a pretty solid year last year and um, this is just a great opportunity honestly. I mean, I entered the portal and loved my visit here. The coaches were great and it was a perfect fit. So, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
Q: You said late in the offseason how important it was to improve the pass rush this season. How big of a factor is that for you and this defense as a whole
Slone: “Yeah, I think the pass rush is a huge part of the whole scheme, the whole part of football. I can’t do my job. I can’t try to do too much, obviously, like I’m going to do my 111th. I’m going to trust in all my teammates to do their part. Plays are just gonna be the plays. Obviously, I have tremendous trust in all 10 of my teammates out there. So yeah, I’m just super excited.”
