Reviewing CJ Bailey's First Half Performance Against ECU
North Carolina State wanted nothing more than to beat in-state rival East Carolina emphatically in the 2025 season opener. After suffering a loss in the 2024 Military Bowl to the Pirates, the Wolfpack got the opportunity to regain its pride right away in 2025.
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey returned to Raleigh for another season with the Wolfpack with very high expectations. After watching the ECU game from a season ago constantly over the course of the offseason, he was ready to prove the loss was a fluke.
Under first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, the quarterback got things started with a bang, but it became a little bit of a rollercoaster after that.
How did Bailey look in the first half?
The sophomore signal caller led the Wolfpack down the field for a field goal on the offense's first drive. He showcased some comfort in the pocket, more so than in his freshman season.
Bailey moved the ball to multiple receivers early and often, completing four passes in the first drive before the team settled for a field goal after the drive stalled in the red zone.
The quarterback really found his stride in the team's third drive of the first half. He put the much-talked-about rapport with freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann on display, finding the receiver four times for 43 yards throughout the drive. He capped things off with an impressive 11-yard touchdown run, following blockers on the right side of the offensive line all the way into the end zone.
Bailey put his arm strength on full display later in the second quarter. He uncorked a bomb over the middle to veteran wide receiver Wesley Grimes, who trotted all the way to the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown.
Things became more difficult later in the first half. Bailey piled up several incompletions as ECU ratcheted up the pressure. With 33 seconds left in the half, Bailey didn't see ECU defensive back Teagan Wilk and fired an interception right to him. It was a major mistake that didn't cost the Wolfpack, but the quarterback clearly didn't process the field as well later in the half.
The sophomore finished the first half with 17 completions on 23 attempts for 175 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also added a rushing touchdown and 14 yards on the ground.
