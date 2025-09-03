Why NC State’s Run Game Looks Different Under Kurt Roper
NC State debuted a brand new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper. The unit accumulated 423 yards of total offense. 105 of it came from the ground.
The biggest difference within the Roper offense is the usage of run schemes. Last season, redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers carried the ball 89 times, and 72 of those carries were in a zone run scheme. The remaining 16 were in a gap run scheme.
Fast forward to this season, and in his 22 total carries, 12 of them were in a zone scheme and nine were in a gap scheme according to Pro Football Focus. Smothers has already covered 56 percent of the gap scheme that he carried last season.
Difference between the schemes
Zone run schemes are built around offensive linemen being responsible for an area rather than a specific player. An easy way to tell if a play is a zone scheme is to pay attention to the offensive line's feet. If they all take a step in unison towards a certain direction, it usually indicates a zone scheme.
A gap run scheme is built on the opposite philosophy. Rather than block an area, the premise is to block a certain man. Most gap concepts will feature a pulling guard and the playside linemen down blocking. Another good way to tell a gap scheme is that most players on the line will block away from the ball. Think of a counter run play, the best way to tell.
Breaking down gap scheme runs against ECU
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey’s touchdown run in the game was a simple power gap scheme by the Wolfpack offense. Here, graduate left guard Anthony Carter Jr. is pulling to the boundary side of the field and picks up the unblocked edge rusher.
Pay attention to the rest of the line. They all go down block, indicating it’s a gap run scheme; the pulling guard is another tell as well. Smothers is the lead blocker on the quarterback power, and Bailey follows him up the field.
Smothers makes a great block, but Bailey does the rest. This play was one of the better reps the offensive line had as a whole. Executed well, Bailey makes a man miss, touchdown.
This next play is a GH counter, a staple for the Wolfpack offense in week one. It’s where a guard and a tight end are the pullers on a counter run scheme. A counter creates misdirection for linebackers because the majority of the offensive line blocks down, while in reality, the back follows the pulling guard and tight end.
The Wolfpack pulled senior tight end Justin Joly and redshirt sophomore guard Kamen Smith on the play. You can see the rest of NC State is down blocking and Smith goes to block the leftover defensive end. In this instance, Joly becomes the lead blocker, and he picks up the biggest threat to Smothers. Here, it was a flowing linebacker.
Smothers does a great job making guys miss to make this a chunk play for the Wolfpack. Overall, the counter was blocked well; East Carolina just committed to the run on this play.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.