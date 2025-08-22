How Dynamic is the NC State Receiver Group?
The 2024 season didn't have a lot of production from the NC State Wolfpack wide receivers. With Kevin Concepcion gone and playing for Texas A&M, the group dug deep in the offseason and worked to develop its speed and strength.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we dive into the receiver group, analyzing the depth, background and historical stats of the group with the goal of determining just how dynamic a group it could be.
NC State football is counting on a stronger year from its wide receivers to help the development of sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey. One of those receivers, Wesley Grimes, is looking to put everything he's learned together for a strong senior season.
Grimes came from Wake Forest and has become one of the leaders of the wide receiver room for the Wolfpack.
On Wednesday, Grimes spoke to the media about a variety of topics, ranging from his speed to the overall strengths of the team's wide receivers.
Below is a transcript for some of the answers Grimes provided during the session.
Q: CJ Bailey was voted captain yesterday. What about him makes him such a capable leader?
Grimes: I feel like over the past year, he’s progressed a lot as a leader. He’s gained that voice. He’s got more confidence just to speak up. I think with (Grayson McCall) being here last year, he kind of felt like he should let Grayson just do his thing and lead. Now, he’s kind of taken that initiative … being that leader for the team.
Q: What’s his best leadership trait?
Grimes: I would say he helps guys feel more confident, even when we mess up. Today, I dropped a pass and he said, ‘I know you’re going to catch that ball next time.’ Just having our backs and making sure we don’t hang our heads and keep that confidence in ourselves.
Q: How explosive could this offense and this position group be?
Grimes: We’re going to be very explosive. We have all the pieces. Now it’s just repetition and everyone getting on the same page. Just perfecting all the little things, all the little details. We’re going to be very explosive in the run game and the pass game, guys on the perimeter, we’re going to block and do our thing.
Q: Do you feel like a senior?
Grimes: I do. I feel like it’s gone by fast, but I also feel like I’ve been in college for a long time. Kind of both. I feel like yesterday, I was just moving into my dorm as a freshman. Now, in my last year in college football, I have 12 games left. It definitely went by fast, but I learned a lot and it’s been a blessing.
