Initial Expectations for NC State vs. Pitt Matchup
NC State is set to take on Pat Narduzzi's Pitt Panthers on Saturday in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium. Wolfpack head coach hasn't lost to Pitt since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013, boasting a pair of wins in 2017 and the 2020 COVID season.
However, this is a different Pitt team than either of the squads Doeren faced in his first two matchups. The Panthers made a change at quarterback to true freshman Mason Heintschel and have gone 3-0 since.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, find out what lead beat writer Tucker Sennett's early expectations are for the matchup.
Doeren gave his final takes on the matchup, as well as some insight into his relationship with Narduzzi, during his Thursday media availability. Find out what he had to say here:
On the main things the staff was able to address during the extra week of practice
- "One was getting them healthier. I feel like we did that with the guys that we have available. It definitely gave them some opportunity to rest and recover."
- "But the second thing is each player has got what we call 'one more.' Something in their game that's showing up over seven games enough where we need to get that off of film... I think the biggest area of improvement your team can have is if each kid that plays for you... If they all get that one thing in their game better, you have aggregate improvement."
On whether players are receptive to coaching during the season and improving their play
- "The biggest thing, even talking to NFL guys, they want to get better. They want to be with coaches that make them better. I told them that it's us, too. We've got to look at us, how we're calling the game ... So you're either coaching it wrong or the guys can't do it. Either way, it's got to get fixed."
- "We've got to own our stuff and that's the thing. When you're transparent as a leader with 'Hey, these are my faults,' it's easy for them to sit there and accept what theirs are and then get better from them."
On Pitt's tough rush defense
- "Well, they're dedicated. There's bodies in there. It starts with numbers. Offensive football, defensive football is about math. We got seven blockers, they got eight defenders, there's going to be a guy there that the running back has to take care of in the run game."
