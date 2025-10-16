Why 2025 May Not Be the Time to Rebuild NC State
Halfway through October, six power conference programs are making preparations for coaching searches. Another pair of FBS programs outside the power four will be doing the same and a few coaches sit on very toasty seats.
Throughout the extended skid NC State football has been on, the Wolfpack fan base has expressed its disillusionment with the direction of the program under head coach Dave Doeren.
The 13-year veteran might be closer to the end of his time in Raleigh than the beginning anyway, as he's alluded to a potential retirement in the past. On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett weighs the pros and cons of a potential exit for Doeren in 2025.
The latest loss for Doeren and the Wolfpack wasn't an unexpected one, as NC State fell 36-7 to Notre Dame on the road. Before beginning an open week, the head coach spoke to the media about the loss and where the team needs to go to turn the season around in 2025. Here is a partial transcript:
On what went wrong offensively
- "I thought we had four or five down the field throws that we've been making, and at least having a chance to make plays on and that just didn't happen today. Unfortunately, when you get man free as much as we did today, you're gonna have to be able to win some one-on-ones down the field."
- "Teddy (Hoffmann) made a couple plays for us, but we had Noah (Rogers) deep. We had (Justin) Joly deep. Not one of those today we connected on."
On the issues with playing complimentary football
- "I wish I had the answer. It's not because we don't talk about it every week. That's what I told the guys in there. We've had games where we played lights out on defense, had games where we played lights out on offense. Had games where special teams was really poor."
- "We need to put all three phases together, and it's a five-game season now. That's going to be the focus of things, finishing with three-phase football, complimentary football, and getting better."
On if there were any surprises schematically from Notre Dame
- "They did what we thought they were going to do for the most part. I don't know the percentage, but it's probably 75% man-free in the game. When it's working, keep calling it. It was working."
