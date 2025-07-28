NC State vs. ECU: Rivalry & Redemption
As the opening game of the season, North Carolina doesn't only have the pressure to prove themselves for the upcoming season, but to seek revenge on East Carolina University. North Carolina State University and East Carolina University have a heated rivalry, fueled by the proximity between Raleigh and Greenville. It's not about the location—it's about the redemption.
The Wolfpack, fueled by the determination to bring the Victory Barrel back to Raleigh, is ready to avenge its loss in the Go Bowling Military Bowl game last year. Their defeat to East Carolina, 21-26, has only intensified their resolve to emerge victorious in this year's game.
North Carolina State is counting down to its first game of the season against East Carolina. This game is not just another match; it's a chance to etch their names in history in one of their most significant rivalry games. It's an opportunity for North Carolina State to set the tone for the rest of the season. With CJ Bailey starting his second season, fans are eager to witness his performance and whether he can help the Wolfpack make history in 2025.
Military Bowl 2024 Recap
- During the first half of the game, East Carolina took a 7-0 lead with quarterback Katin Houser, then scored a field goal by Andrew Conrad, giving ECU the lead before halftime.
- CJ Bailey led the Wolfpack as he threw an 8-yard pass to Daccar Collins in an attempt to make a comeback minutes before halftime, landing North Carolina a touchdown.
- In the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack, despite a 20-7 deficit, staged a remarkable comeback, all thanks to three touchdown passes from CJ Bailey. After forcing ECU's first punt of the game and taking the lead on a trick play, Bailey completed a 15-yard scoring pass to Justin Joly on fourth down, turning the game on its head.
- Less than two minutes into a game that had appeared to be under control, Harris took a handoff to the left, exploded through a hole, ducked the final defender, and ran to the end zone for an 86-yard touchdown, leading East Carolina to an exciting 26-21 victory over rival NC State.
The opening game is essential for any team, but for North Carolina, it's a chance for revenge for a victory they tasted but never fully experienced. With returning players such as CJ Bailey, Hollywood Smoothers, and Justin Joly, NC State can ensure that its players will fight to bring their first victory home against their rivals.
The stakes couldn't be higher for North Carolina. This isn't an average opening game for NC State; this is a chance to prove something that they were missing last season. The Wolfpack is hungry for redemption.