NC State’s Future at Center May Already Be Here
The Wolfpack has successfully turned multiple offensive linemen into the NFL. Most recently, Anthony Belton, Joe Thuney and Garrett Bradbury. The next in line may be tackle Jacarrius Peak; after him, one freshman lineman has his sights set on that role.
Freshman Spike Sowells was a four-star recruit from Kentucky in the 2025 recruiting class. He already knows he wants to spend his next three to four years as a member of the Wolfpack, with the next step being the NFL. His vision is in Raleigh, North Carolina; the feeling is mutual.
"They [NC State] didn't recruit another center, they said we want Spike," Sowells said. "So I took that as apparent to me. If I'm gonna come here, I'm gonna do everything in my power to make this the best place it can be."
With just under a week before NC State takes the field against East Carolina, it's unclear who the starting center will be. Could it be Sowells, or could it be Purdue transfer Jalen Grant? No one officially knows except the NC State coaching staff.
The left tackle and guard positions and the right tackle are filled. It just leaves the center and right guard position questionable.
If the coaching staff wants to go the route of experience, it should be Grant. He's started in over 35 college football games and can help Bailey understand defensive fronts at the line of scrimmage. If Grant is at center, Sowell can slide over to guard, with his body type. It's the same; you don't have to worry about snapping the ball.
If NC State opts to go with someone else at right guard, Sowells will be ready to go when his number is called. He's hungry and ready to hunt. He needs the green light.
"Spike is always learning," Grant said. "He's a sponge. He's always asking questions and he's always trying to learn and see things that he can do better. It's great having a young guy hungry to get better every day."
The question is, will the coaching staff give him the chance? Wolfpack fans will have to wait until Aug. 28th, but regardless of when Sowells takes the field, there is no doubt he'll be ready to go, to make his vision a reality.
"He's very hungry," Grant said. "He's very competitive. He wants it. He's very smart. Things like that."
