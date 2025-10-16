Son of NFL Legend Sets Second NC State Visit
On November 29, NC State has a chance to land one of its biggest recruits in recent memory. While he is a Class of 2027 recruit, the Wolfpack is set to do everything to bring Gunner Rivers to NC State.
Gunner, the son of legendary NFL QB Phillip Rivers, already has ties to the program. His father, Phillip, attended NC State from 2000-03. After a successful collegiate career, Phillip was drafted No. 4 overall in 2004.
Now, all eyes are on his sun. Gunner is the No. 6 quarterback in the Class of 2027. In total, he's the No. 42 overall-ranked player. To no surprise, he's the No. 1-ranked player in Alabama. Phillips currently plays for St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, AL.
About Rivers
Standing 6'4'', 205 pounds, Rivers is a four-star recruit. He is no stranger to NC State, having unofficially visited on March 28, 2025. According to 247Sports, the Wolfpack were the first to offer. Their offer came on May 15, 2024, substantially earlier than Auburn's on January 8, 2025.
Rivers had a coach visit from Kurt Roper six months after the Wolfpack extended its offer. After Roper's visit on November 15, 2024, Rivers embarked on his first unofficial visit to the university on March 28, 2025. It marked his first unofficial visit, though Auburn followed less than a week later.
Other than NC State, Auburn, Miami, South Carolina, and Boston College have all extended offers. Auburn remains the most in touch out of those four, though Alabama could soon be on the horizon.
Nov 29 marks NC State's season finale against UNC, a game Phillips will be in attendance for. Before that, he has two other visits lined up. Auburn continues to pursue Phillips as he heads back to their campus on November 1. In the next week or two after that, he'll head to Alabama for the first time.
Seeing as Phillips is an Alabama native, it comes as no surprise that both of those schools are interested in pursuing him. If Gunner's father has anything to say about that, the Wolfpack will remain his No. 1 priority.
Gunner's visit earlier this year marked the first time Phillips was at NC State since 2023. With a familiar face and an NFL legend around, people are starting to pay attention. Gunner will receive plenty of other offers and garner much-deserved attention in the next year, but NC State is making sure they're among the most aggressive.
