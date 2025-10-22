Promising Five-Star LB Receives Offer From NC State
Sitting at 4-3 (1-2), one of the main things NC State knows they have to do is prepare for the future. They have a pair of difficult games ahead of them against No. 7 Georgia Tech and No. 9 Miami, but there's no doubt Pittsburgh and Florida State will both give them a run for their money.
While the Wolfpack has its sights set on a bowl game, it also has its sights set on the not-so-distant future. The Class of 2028 seems like it's extremely far away, but head coach Dave Doeren knows it's right around the corner.
NC State Extends Offer to Tahj Gray
With 18 hard commits in the Class of 2026, Doeren already has a pair of commitments for the Class of 2027. He knows Gray isn't going to make a decision anytime soon, but it's important to get the Wolfpack in the mix early for a dominant five-star player.
Gray, a linebacker out of Montvale, NJ, is the No. 3 player in the state. If that isn't impressive enough, he's the second-best linebacker in the Class of 2028. Currently attending St. Joseph Regional, Gray still has plenty of time to polish his game and head to the collegiate level bigger and better than ever.
Standing 6'3'', 225 pounds, Gray has had plenty of offers thrown his way. NC State is one of many interested in the five-star player, with other top schools such as Notre Dame, Tennessee, Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon.
Dave Doeren Goes For Broke
In an attempt to recruit Gray, Doeren extended an offer on October 17. Ultimately, that may not be enough to swing the five-star his way. There's plenty of time remaining before Gray even begins to attend official visits, but schools have had their eye on him since the end of last year.
UMass was the first to throw an offer Gray's way, doing so on December 23, 2024. While NC State would seem to hold an advantage over teams like UMass, Illinois, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Temple, and Wisconsin, one never knows in the current state of college football.
NIL deals have made the recruiting process more important than ever. Seeing as Gray doesn't graduate until 2028, the rules could change ten more times by that point. In such an uncertain era, Doeren is one of many coaches who is going to do everything imaginable to land a player of his caliber.
Want more NC State content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.