Social Media Reacts to Wolfpack’s Week 1 Victory
The NC State Wolfpack started the 2025 season off 1-0 with a 24-17 win over in-state rival in the East Carolina Pirates' in Raleigh.
Dave Doeren kicked off his 13th season at the helm with a close-win over the Wolfpack's in-state rival in the Pirates. NC State gets revenge for the loss it took against ECU in the Military Bowl just months ago.
Quarterback CJ Bailey impressed in his first game of his sophomore season. Bailey threw for over 300 yards; it marks the third time he's achieved over 300 in his career. The Wolfpack offense was clicking on on cylinders totaling 423 total yards of offense.
Defensively, the rushing defense didn't let up much room. Only 30 total rushing yards for the Pirates, but the passing game was a different story. 383 total passing yards for the Pirates, with five different receivers getting over 40 receiving yards.
The performance wasn't perfect, but still fans made sure to share all their opinions on the game on social media.
Wolfpack fans were certainly happy with their quarterbacks play. Much of the 2025 season rides on if Bailey can take a step this season and he proved he can with his performance against ECU. He showcased his strong arm, running ability and poise as a leader.
The receviers catching his passes also got the love as well. Wide out Wesley Grimes and Teddy Hoffmann showed up when Bailey took shots down the field. They combined for over 200 receiving yards and made plays when the Pack needed them most.
On the defensive end, Wyoming transfer Sabastian Harsh was creating havoc for the Pirates all night long. He post only seven total tackles, but 2.5 of them were for a loss. He made sure to make a statement that he was ready to play in the ACC coming from a group of five school in Wyoming.
Still, with the win some fans are questions Doeren's decison making and brand of football. The team barely scrapped out a win against the Pirates, and fans expect the Wolfpack to be able to take care of business more efficiently against a team in the AAC.
Doeren has only had three losing seasons with the Wolfpack, most recently last season.
The Wolfpack start the season off strong with a gritty win over the Pirates and there were bright spots all throughout. Bailey, Hoffmann and Harsh; still fans expect an even greater results if the team is to push for a bowl game and potentially contend for the ACC.
It's still early in the season, and Wolfpack fans like what they see so far from players, but are skeptical of their longtime head coach.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.