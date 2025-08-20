Which NC State Defender Can Make a Push to the NFL
One of Raleigh’s most impactful community members on the NC State football roster is setting his sights on the NFL draft after the 2025 college football season. Brandon Cleveland has been a member of the Wolfpack since 2022; his impact off the field may be even more impactful than off.
He’s put in work off the field ever since he got to Raleigh, and he’s being rewarded with his nomination for the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. It’s time to see the on-field work get rewarded as well.
Cleveland entered NC State as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruit class. He fielded 20 offers from FBS programs, but ended up deciding on NC State. The Tampa product has started on the Wolfpack's defensive line for the last two seasons, totalling 71 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.
There isn’t much hype surrounding his name for the 2026 draft at the moment, as other ACC products like Clemson's Peter Woods and Florida's Darrell Jackson Jr. are bigger names currently in the national media.
With another solid season under his belt, showcasing more explosiveness with his hands as a defensive lineman, Cleveland can see his name become more popular within draft media. Finished last season with only 14 total pressures.
He’s improved every year he’s been in the program, so it’s a safe bet the same will happen in 2025. Outside of him on the roster there is no real nose tackle depth behind him. NC State has graduate Chazz Wallace, redshirt freshman Justin Terrell and freshman Josiah Victor. Cleveland will be irreplaceable for this defense if any injury were to happen.
With new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot at the helm, his new scheme can work wonders for Cleveland. With the new 3-4 scheme, that’s been hinted at by Wolfpack players and with the amount of linebackers and edge rushers the team brought in via the transfer portal. Cleveland should see a lot of volume this year at the nose guard position. With him being the only true defensive tackle on the field for the majority, there’s more of a shot for him to stand out.
If Cleveland can play at an All-ACC level this season there's no doubt the draft buzz will skyrocket.
