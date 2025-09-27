NC State Without DC DJ Eliot Amid Family Emergency
RALEIGH — NC State defensive coordinator DJ Eliot will not be with the team for Saturday's matchup against Virginia Tech as he tends to a family emergency.
According to a report from The Wolfpacker, the first-year coordinator left the program to be with his family after the death of his daughter, Drue, who passed away after a five-year fight with cancer. The Wolfpack announced Drue's passing Saturday morning via social media, asking for prayers for the Eliot family during this trying time.
Many fans and members of the media took to social media to offer condolences to the Eliot family after the tragedy. The defense will try to rally without its leader Saturday night against Virginia Tech.
Co-defensive coordinator and safeties/nickels coach Charlton Warren is likely to replace Eliot as the primary coordinator during the latter's absence from the program. Warren has experience in a lead defensive coordinator job at multiple stops during his career, including Air Force (his alma mater), Indiana and North Carolina.
Eliot also serves as NC State's linebackers coach. The Wolfpack will turn to assistant coach and program legend Isaiah Moore and hand him the duties of the head linebackers coach for the matchup against Virginia Tech.
Several defensive players, including standout pass rushers Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh, took to social media to offer condolences to their coordinator before the game as well. Other than the announcement on social media, the program hasn't provided any further updates.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren hired Eliot in January to replace long-time coordinator Tony Gibson, who left to pursue a head-coaching opportunity at Marshall. Eliot spent the 2024 season as an analyst with Baylor. He came to NC State with an NFL pedigree, having coached the Philadelphia Eagles' linebacker group in 2023.
The defense showed improvement in key areas under Eliot, particularly in the second halves of the Wolfpack's three wins. The coordinator called a perfect second half against Wake Forest, holding the Demon Deacons scoreless after allowing 24 points in the first half. Eliot's players will have to rally without him for the foreseeable future and will do their best to honor their coach on the field Saturday night.
