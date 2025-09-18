Surprising Changes: NC State Depth Chart in Week 4
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Throughout NC State's march to an undefeated start, head coach Dave Doeren and his staff haven't been afraid to shake things up within the depth chart. The early season offered opportunities to tinker with the rotations and starting lineups to some degree, but the Wolfpack faced three tricky opponents in a row.
The fourth game of the season presents the stiffest challenge of the season for the Wolfpack. NC State travels to Durham to face a downtrodden, yet talented Duke team that suffered its second straight loss on Saturday during a road trip at Tulane.
As always, Doeren tried to avoid providing any competitive advantage for the Blue Devils when discussing the Pack's preparation for the game, but the depth chart did include some surprising changes when it was released on Monday.
What Changed for the Pack?
Shifts on the Offensive Line
It appears the experiment with veteran interior lineman Yousef Mugharbil has been put on hold for the time being. After starting the Virginia game and being listed as the starter against Wake Forest, Mugharbil was replaced on the Week 4 depth chart by redshirt sophomore Kamen Smith. Mugharbil played limited snaps in the win over the Demon Deacons, while Smith came in and played 79 snaps.
The staff moved Mugharbil behind left guard and team captain Anthony Carter Jr., who struggled in the last outing with penalties. Carter is one of the most experienced linemen on the roster, so it's hard to see him losing his starting role.
Handling Harsh's Suspension
After being ejected for targeting in the second half of the Wake Forest game, star defensive end Sabastian Harsh will be watching the first half of Saturday's matchup from the locker room at Wallace Wade Stadium. Despite his expected absence, the Wolfpack didn't shift the defensive line roles on the depth chart.
Even after his pick-six in the Wake Forest game, Isaiah Shirley remains behind Travali Price on the opposite edge, but he will likely see his role increase with the absence of Harsh.
Changes in the Secondary
The Wolfpack shuffled things around with its young safeties. After starting redshirt freshman Ronnie Royal III in two of the first three games, the team moved veteran JJ Johnson to the starting free safety position for the Duke matchup.
However, another redshirt freshman learning on the fly will be thrown into the fire after solid performances in the second and third weeks of the season. Brody Barnhardt will get the starting nod at strong safety for the first time in his collegiate career. Johnson is listed as the backup for Barnhardt, so it will likely continue to be a rotation between those three during the game.
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.