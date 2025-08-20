From Player to Coach: Isaiah Moore's New Chapter
Finding a way to stay in football meant everything to Isaiah Moore. The longtime NC State team captain and linebacker yearned for the game after his brief stint in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Moore's destiny was to go back to his roots. He ultimately ended up coming aboard the NC State coaching staff before the team's 2024 Military Bowl appearance in an interim role.
Now, Moore is the Wolfpack's assistant linebacker coach, working with old teammates as their new leader, just off the field instead of on it. The combination of his experience in the pros and defensive coordinator DJ Eliot's time with the Philadelphia Eagles makes the linebacker staff one of college football's most knowledgeable.
Living the Dream
Moore found his way to coaching uniquely. While playing for the Wolfpack, he helped out at Cardinal Gibbons High School as an assistant coach, quickly realizing he might have another way of staying in the game.
"I always felt like I wanted to be a coach one day. I love this game, you know, I love football. I love being around those guys," Moore said.
Moore cherished the opportunity as soon as he got it. Given his background, he had the pedigree but skipped much of the learning process coaches have to go through. His former coach and now boss, Dave Doeren, knew Moore had what it would take to be a part of his staff.
"It's like a fairy tale story. You get a chance to play linebacker at NC State. And then you go off, you know, play in the league for a little bit, and you come back and coach for linebackers for NC State under coaches you played for around a lot of guys that you played with," Moore said. "It’s insane. I’m just extremely blessed and thankful to be back.
Learning on the Fly
After his brief professional stint, Moore had to find a way back on the football field in some way, shape, or form. He joined the Wolfpack staff as a volunteer assistant before the Military Bowl and used that time to soak up what he could.
"I learned a lot. Being able to have the room on an interim tag during the bowl game was a big learning experience for me. I kind of learned on the fly a little bit how to manage the room. Different personalities, Different skill sets, how to put players in a position to be successful," Moore said. "I think I learned a lot from that I'm going to use those blessings to help us out."
With Eliot handling the defensive coordinator duties, Moore's role is slightly expanded. He's spent time with both of the team's defensive captains, Sean Brown and Caden Fordham, both as players and as their coach.
"Sean and Caden still call me cap sometimes. It’s funny and now I call them cap. It’s awesome," Moore said.
It's safe to say Fordham is thrilled to be back with the program, and the talented linebacker room is very happy to have him leading them from the sidelines.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker for all your NC State football news.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.