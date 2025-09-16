Wolfpack's Does Dave Doeren Drop Truth Bomb About Darian Mensah
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Duke and NC State started the season with different levels of success, but both have had early success at the most important position in football: quarterback.
The Blue Devils spent more money than any program in the country on the position, bringing in sophomore Darian Mensah to run the offense and providing him with a record-breaking NIL contract over two seasons. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren brought back CJ Bailey after he took over as NC State's starting quarterback in his true freshman season.
Both players performed well in their first three games, although the Wolfpack went 3-0 while Duke fell to 1-2 with a loss to Tulane on Saturday. With the quarterback matchup in the spotlight, Doeren spoke about the Duke quarterback during his Monday night press conference.
Doeren's Overall Assessment
NC State hasn't faced a quarterback as talented as Mensah in the first three games of 2025. While Doeren spoke highly of Virginia's Chandler Morris, the Duke quarterback presents several different challenges for NC State's defense.
- "Their quarterback is a really good passer. He sees the field. He's got a strong arm and throws catchable balls," Doeren said.
Mensah reached 1,000 yards passing in Duke's loss to Tulane and ranks third in the country with 1,036 total passing yards. He's thrown eight touchdowns, good for 14th nationally.
Mensah's Biggest Strength
A major part of Mensah's game caught Doeren's eye during the Wolfpack's preparations for the Blue Devils.
- "He's very accurate, he's running, so we've got to do a great job, not only keeping him in the pocket, but if he gets out of our pocket, staying in coverage, staying on top of routes," Doeren said. "He made some really nice throws scrambling around last week."
The Wolfpack dealt with mobile quarterbacks in Morris and Robby Ashford for Wake Forest already this season, but neither player had the same arm that Mensah possesses. Practicing and planning for a quarterback like Mensah is a challenge because so much of his game is predicated on playing off schedule.
- "You've got to be disciplined, and you rush lanes to prevent it as much as you can, but then also in coverage to make sure that you're staying on guys so that he can't find them and create explosive plays," Doeren said.
Due to the Thursday game against Wake Forest, Doeren and his staff will have extra time to prepare for the challenges posed by Mensah. Even with the additional prep, the test will be the most difficult of the 2025 season.
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.