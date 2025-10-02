Duke Scott Discusses His Growing Role in NC State Offense
RALEIGH — While NC State has a star running back in Hollywood Smothers, the team still needed a change-of-pace option to provide the workhorse with some relief. Redshirt freshman Duke Scott appears to have won that role and worked his way to more reps in the Wolfpack's loss to Virginia Tech.
Scott rushed for just six yards on three carries, but did score his first rushing touchdown of his collegiate career. The Hokies neutralized a potent NC State rushing attack to the surprise of many, so Scott was limited in his opportunities Saturday.
The redshirt freshman running back spoke to the media about scoring his first touchdown and his role in the Wolfpack offense as the team enters the second half of the 2025 season.
Watch Scott's press conference here
Below is a transcript of Scott's availability following Wednesday's practice for the Wolfpack:
On the team's response to losing to Virginia Tech
- Scott: "We're working hard. It's not how we wanted to come out, but we've just been working hard and grinding, making sure it doesn't affect the next day. We have a 1-0 mindset. Whatever happened in the past, we're not too worried about. We're just worried about our forward progression."
On scoring his first collegiate touchdown in the loss to Virginia Tech
- Scott: "It felt great. I felt blessed. We put in a lot of work and those are the moments that you hope for. Those short yardage situations where it's just you and the other guy just so you can show the grit you have. It was a good opportunity for me to show that. It felt great."
On his change-of-pace role within the Wolfpack offense and helping the team with limited touches
- Scott: "Every time. That's always my goal. Regardless of if I get three carries, seven carries, 10 carries, my whole goal is to contribute as much as I possibly can and take advantage of every opportunity I get."
On the running back duo he forms with Hollywood Smothers and how they complement one another
- Scott: "I feel like we're a great complement to each other. Of course, he's lightning and I feel like I'm thunder. The power aspect that I bring and his explosive ability, I feel like it's a great complement to each other."
