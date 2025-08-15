What Happened During NC State Football's Fall Camp Scrimmage?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack football team reportedly held a hotly contested scrimmage during last week's fall camp practice sessions. In an actual game situation, the team reportedly showed some improvements even in the early stages of the preseason.
Head coach Dave Doeren provided some insight Wednesday into what went down during the game.
Not Afraid of a Little Rain
The weather in Raleigh has been far from dry over the first few weeks of NC State's fall camp. It's rained more than a week's worth of the days the Wolfpack has practiced so far. Practicing in the wet conditions helped more than it harmed.
"It was pouring rain. We had 140 plays. We had no fumbles and no poor snaps in the rain, which is pretty awesome," Doeren said.
The average college football game includes about 175 plays, so the trend of ball security in the rain is certainly impressive.
Standout Performers
In the 140 plays, Doeren mentioned a few players stood amongst the others as they battled in the torrential downpour.
"Jonathan Paylor had a really good day in the scrimmage, so we're excited to see him," Doeren said.
Playing quarterback in the rain can prove extremely difficult for college signal-callers. NC State shouldn't have problems in that department with CJ Bailey.
"CJ, you can see his maturity and experience and how he's playing football and leading now, using his voice," Doeren said.
While the two offensive players performed well in the rain, Doeren said the defense tackled very well and looked the part of an ACC defense.
Defensive end Sabastian Harsh was already dominating camp and continued his game-wrecking ways in full pads during the rainy scrimmage, according to Doeren. Linebacker AJ Richardson also received praise for his performance from the head coach.
Low Profile
All Wolfpack fans will hear about the team's performances in camp will be second-hand reports from players and coaches alike. Even so, tidbits of information like the ball security provide a window into what some of the strengths will be for the team.
The routine for the team is starting to take shape as the season inches closer. With more scrimmages and padded practices to come, the staff will begin to put together the starting 11 for each side of the ball.
The Wolfpack will kick off the 2025 campaign against East Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in two weeks.
