Dynamic Offensive Weapon Impressing in Fall Camp for Wolfpack
The development of offensive weapons around sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey will play a massive role in North Carolina State football's 2025 season. The group experienced ups and downs as a whole in 2024 due to youth and playcalling.
One of the team's most dynamic players going into 2025 is redshirt freshman Jonathan Paylor. With extreme speed and athleticism, Paylor has bounced between running back and wide receiver during his time on the practice field in his true freshman season. He saw action in just three games, however.
Based on reports in training camp, the Wolfpack staff and some of Paylor's teammates noticed the young gadget player's development throughout the summer and first two weeks of fall camp.
Doeren's Thoughts
NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke to the media on Wednesday and was asked about the team's behind-closed-doors scrimmage that took place a week prior. Doeren was quick to praise several players who performed admirably in the pouring rain. One player came to mind right away, however.
"Jonathan Paylor had a really good day in the scrimmage, so we're excited to see him," the veteran coach said. "When you're not tackling, you just don't know 'Do I got him?' and then it's live and you may not have him so that was good to see."
Despite his speed and ability to contribute at multiple positions, Paylor's role as a freshman was non-existent. After Doeren's report about the scrimmage, it seemed clearer that first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper is working hard to make sure the redshirt freshman has more of a role in this season's offense.
"I think last year he was learning how to be a college football player and learning how to play receiver," Doeren said.
Paylor did everything for Cummings High School in Burlington, North Carolina. While playing for the Cavaliers, he totaled 3,000 all-purpose yards. The adjustment for an athlete like Paylor sometimes isn't the easiest transition. Doeren coached another strong athlete like Paylor in Nyheim Hines. In high school, Hines also did a little bit of everything.
"Yeah it's a really similar thing," Doeren said. "It's been a smoother transition, not than Nyheim, but just than I expected. (Paylor's) done a really good job picking things up."
Hines broke out as a star for Doeren throughout in his final two seasons with the Wolfpack program. In his junior season, he excelled in a more receiving-based role with 525 yards receiving. In his senior season he finished with over 1000 yards rushing before leaving for the NFL. If Paylor sticks around with Doeren and the program, he could be on a similar trajectory.
Support from the Trenches
Another player who made a position change for the Wolfpack (albeit a very different transition) took time to recognize Paylor's efforts.
"(Paylor's) fast ... I don't know how you get so fast but (Paylor's) fast," left tackle Jacarrius Peak said.
The big grin on Peak's face as he answered a question about his speedy teammate said everything. The former tight end-turned offensive lineman is aware of the difficulties that come with a position change. As Paylor bounces between receiving duties and running back duties, it's clear his teammates notice the work.
Peak talked about the emphasis on explosiveness amongst skill players he's observed during his career with the Wolfpack. Paylor looks to fill that mold and then some.
