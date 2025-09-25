What NC State Fans Should Know Before Facing Virginia Tech
After falling to Duke, NC State is looking to turn things around and pick up its fourth win of the 2025 season. The next team standing in the Wolfpack's way is the Virginia Tech Hokies, who enter the matchup with a 1-3 record and an interim head coach.
The Hokies had a dismal start to the season, losing three straight. The program opted to move on from head coach Brent Pry after a loss to Old Dominion and elevated offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery to the interim head coaching role. The program faces a potential mass exodus of players in the next week due to the four-game redshirt rules and the 30-day transfer window opening because of Pry's exit.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett tells you what you need to know about the Virginia Tech season to this point.
Montgomery spoke to the media Tuesday about the NC State matchup, pointing out a pair of key players for NC State that he and his staff are looking out for.
Read a partial transcript of that press conference right here:
On his staff handling the transition after Pry's exit
- Montgomery: "I think more than anything else ... We have a great staff. We've got a great group of men that are passionate about football, passionate about helping developing and growing young men and they're locked into that part of it. Obviously, the uncertainty of what the future holds is part of that, but the one thing that I've told them and that we've expressed to each other is we all got in this business for the love of the game, but also more importantly for helping develop and grow young men. We still have that opportunity in front of us."
On NC State running back Hollywood Smothers and his skills
- Montgomery: "If he's not the best back in the country, he's one of them and they're doing a good job of finding different ways of getting him the ball... We've got to do a good job of gang tackling, getting a lot of bodies around and keeping eyes on him and making sure that we can get him on the ground."
- "He's going to get his yards. That's going to happen. We've got to limit the explosiveness off of those and do a good job of trying to get them behind the chains and put them in adverse situations. But that starts on first down and second down, especially with him, but he's a definite weapon.
