The Man Behind NC State's Offensive Line
North Carolina State football produced several strong offensive linemen in the first 12 years of head coach Dave Doeren's tenure. Over the last three seasons, Doeren's man for the job of developing the trenches has been Garett Tujague.
Under Tujague's tutelage, players like Anthony Belton have been able to move on to the professional level after their careers at NC State.
A Coaching Veteran
Tujague has been around football for the last 33 years, coaching at a variety of different places. He got his break as a coach at Chabot College all the way back in 1993. The small community college in Hayward, California, is very near where Tujague was born. Tujague began his collegiate playing career at Chabot.
He worked his way up the ranks, starting with junior college coaching and eventually moving to a Division-III job at the University of Redlands, also in Southern California. He became a head coach for the College of the Canyons from 2007 to 2012 before finally getting his shot in Division-I.
Tujuague was hired at Brigham-Young, where he coached freshman All-American center Tejan Koroma. It was a return of sorts for the coach, as he played for BYU as a left from 1989 to 1991. He spent three seasons with the Cougars in Provo before moving to the ACC as the offensive line coach of the Virginia Cavaliers beginning in 2016.
At Virginia, Tujugue hit his stride as a coach. In 2020, he led the No. 1 unit in the ACC as the Cavalier offensive line allowed just two sacks per game during the season. His offensive lines helped produce some of Virginia's best quarterback play in program history.
Coaching the Wolfpack
Tujague's coaching philosophy brought a new grit to the NC State offensive line. Members of the 2025 unit, including Jacarrius Peak and Teague Andersen, praised the coach's ability to get the players to focus on their goals rather than seek praise.
Andersen said Tujague's mindset is for the offensive line to be the first ones blamed and the last ones praised, helping develop a bond as a unit.
The group, under Tujague, will be crucial in the coming season as they try to keep sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey upright.
