Behind Hollywood’s Big Game: Cody Hardy’s Trenches Work
NC State was able to dominate the line of scrimmage on offense to open wide-gaping holes for redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers to scamper through. By the end of it all, the Wolfpack totaled 216 yards on the ground, leading to a 35-31 win over Virginia.
An impactful piece to help orchestrate the open holes was Elon transfer senior tight end Cody Hardy. His expertise is blocking, and just by looking at his career numbers, it’s evident. In 2024, he totaled six catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Offensive coordinator Kurt Roper directed a masterful Hollywood Smothers blockbuster in the win over Virginia, but if there was anyone on the field to get the assistant director title, Hardy certainly deserved it.
Breaking down Hardy’s Impact
On Smothers' 57-yard run, his longest of the game, Hardy helped secure his angle to the sideline to be able to burst upfield.
Here, NC State is in 11 personnel (1 tight end, 1 running back), and it’s a simple duo concept. Essentially, everyone is doubling teaming up to the second level of the defense. Hardy and redshirt junior offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak are both responsible for kick-out blocking the two defenders towards the play-side.
Hardy helps Peak secure his block when the ball is snapped by putting his right arm on the shoulder pad of the defender lined up over Peak, slowing him down. Then he moves his attention to the defender who came down into the box reacting to the jet motion. Hardy kicks out and engages with the defender, keeping a wide base, elbows at a 45-degree angle and driving his feet.
Smothers gets the hand-off and makes a defensive back miss by accelerating to the sideline. He doesn't have to worry about the defender behind him because of the block Hardy made, giving him more room to work with.
On this next play, Hardy motions right behind redshirt junior right tackle Teague Andersen. NC State is running a GH Counter, meaning the right guard and Hardy are pulling towards the boundary while the rest of the offensive line down blocks. Smothers is supposed to follow Hardy up the hole.
Smothers does just that. Hardy does a great job by breaking down and not lunging at the defender. He stutters his feet and keeps his hands up, ready to engage with the defender. The defender tries to dive through him, but he’s ready and lowers his body to meet him. Smothers uses that block to then juke back inside, avoiding the defensive back on the outside to gain extra yardage.
In this last play, Hardy motions again like the last play, but this time behind Peak. NC State is running an inside zone split play here, meaning the line will block to the left, leaving the edge defender lined up over Andersen untouched. Hardy is responsible for him.
Hardy runs down the line and makes a great block on the defender, opening up a hole for redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott.
Hardy’s tape against Virginia showed exactly why NC State brought him in from Elon -- a physical, disciplined blocker who does the little things that spring big plays. He may not rack up catches, but his work in the trenches gives Smothers and the Wolfpack ground game the foundation to thrive. Expect Hardy to remain a crucial part of the rotation moving forward.
