Roper Directs 'Hollywood' Blockbuster in Wolfpack Win over Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. -- With a name like Hollywood, you have to perform when the lights are brightest. For running back Daylan 'Hollywood' Smothers, every Saturday acts as a stage to showcase his bag of tricks. In NC State's 35-31 win over Virginia, the running back executed the script to perfection.
Smothers finished the game with 141 rushing yards on just 17 carries and rushed for a pair of touchdowns as well. First-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper put his trust in the tailback for much of the second half, like a director banking on his lead star in the climax of a blockbuster movie.
The performance was filled with highlight plays, but Hollywood stole the show.
Building the Suspense
Things started slowly for Smothers. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey dealt in the first half, passing for over half of his total yards. The signal caller even ran for a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter. According to head coach Dave Doeren, Smothers doesn't mind his teammates taking over in the spotlight from time to time.
"He wants the football. If you don't give it to him, he's not going to play," Doeren said. "He's going to block. He's going to run routes. He doesn't care. He just wants to win. Guys like that tend to make the plays."
Smothers waited quietly in the first half, only rushing for 25 yards on five carries.
The Second Act
With Virginia gashing the NC State defense on the ground, Roper turned to Smothers to counter with his own rushing attack. The Wolfpack worked it into the Cavalier red zone and Smothers got his first crack at the end zone. He scampered in for a 14-yard touchdown on NC State's first drive of the second half.
- "I think the offensive line got more comfortable," Smothers said. "... Them guys up front just got the job done and opened up holes for me and gave me some space to work in. I just took off from there."
With the new holes being punched in the Virginia front seven, Smothers spun and juked Cavalier defenders every time he touched the ball. He broke free for a 57-yard carry to set the Wolfpack up deep in Virginia territory once again in the third quarter.
He put the finishing touches on a 106-yard third quarter with 45 seconds left. Smothers snuck threw the Virginia defense once again and made his way to the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown.
That play put him in the NC State record books, as Smothers became the first Wolfpack running back to finish with more than 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns since Reggie Gallaspy in 2018.
Part of the Cast
At the end of the day, Smothers was just one important piece of a bigger cast in NC State's win. Nonetheless, having the running back with him in the backfield gives Bailey tremendous confidence on the field.
- "It was great to see Hollywood get in the mix and do a lot for this team," Bailey said. "He's been a guy that's been grinding hard all camp and he showed this game and last game that he's one of our important players on offense. We need him the rest of the year."
Like Smothers, Bailey also credited the offensive line for improving the run blocking massively in Week Two. As for Bailey's running ability, it only helps Smothers in the backfield.
- "The baby giraffe can run a little bit," Smothers said with a laugh. "It's great to have him. He's a playmaker. Everybody knows CJ is super talented. He can change the game so many ways ... It makes my job ten times easier ..."
The duo accounted for 389 of NC State's 416 yards when the final whistle blew. Defenses will certainly be on notice now that Roper established both the run and pass game for the Wolfpack. And Smothers won't become afraid of the spotlight anytime soon with a name like Hollywood.
