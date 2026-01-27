How Much Will the Wolfpack Offense Change in 2026?

RALEIGH — With quarterback CJ Bailey returning for his junior year, NC State has an opportunity to make some serious noise in the ACC by the time the 2026 season gets underway. Offensive coordinator Kurt Roper and Bailey have another offseason to get comfortable with one another, as well as bring a loaded class of new pass catchers up to speed.

Roper was elevated from quarterback coach to offensive coordinator in an effort to create continuity for Bailey between his freshman and sophomore seasons. With the strides the young signal caller made throughout 2025, Roper could have an opportunity to open up the playbook even more and create one of the most explosive passing attacks in the country.

New ingredients should help

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (1) carries the football against NC State Wolfpack defensive back Jackson Vick (22) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

NC State leaned on its rushing attack during 2025, primarily because Hollywood Smothers was one of the best rushers in the country in his second year with the Wolfpack. It also allowed Roper to ease his young quarterback into more situations as a passer, which Bailey proved time and time again he was capable of handling.

Roper trusted Bailey's arm strength in key moments. According to Pro Football Focus, Bailey completed 50.9% of his passes 20-plus yards downfield, adding 11 touchdowns to just one interception on those throws. He graded out with a 88.7 passer score on such attempts, per PFF. The arm strength is there. Now, Roper might let Bailey really push the ball downfield with consistency.

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the second quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While returning running back Duke Scott will almost certainly have a large role in the offense, the Wolfpack expended a large chunk of time, energy and resources in the transfer portal to bring in talented pass catchers for Bailey to work with. NC State added five new wide receivers, headlined by All-MAC slot man Victor Snow and Bailey's high school teammate JoJo Trader.

There is some more dynamic speed within the receiver room with the new additions, as Davion Dozier of Appalachian State and Tyran Warren of Alcorn State both were serious burners for their previous programs. That was an element NC State didn't have much consistency in with the last crop of wide receivers, as Wesley Grimes marked the fastest player, but didn't have the reliability needed to be a true threat.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) looks for a passing option against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The allocation of resources to the passing offense indicates just how invested NC State and Roper are in Bailey. The Wolfpack will try to take advantage of what could be one last shot with the talented gunslinger before calls from the NFL start, should things go well.

