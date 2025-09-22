NC State RB Hollywood Smothers Breaks Down the Duke Defeat
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NC State Wolfpack suffered its first loss of the 2025 season, coming at the hands of the Duke Blue Devils on the road Saturday afternoon. A second-half collapse by the Wolfpack defense led to the home team taking over offensively, with sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah leading the way.
Despite scoring 33 points, the Wolfpack offense made several crucial mistakes and didn't play the elusive complete game that head coach Dave Doeren talked about throughout the week.
However, star running back Hollywood Smothers continued his hot start to the season, breaking 100 yards for the third straight game and scoring a touchdown. The sophomore finished with 164 total yards, as he added five receptions to his productive outing on the ground.
Smothers took time to speak to the media immediately following the disappointing loss at Wallace Wade Stadium, providing some insight into what went wrong for the Wolfpack.
Watch Smothers' press conference here
Below is a transcript of Smothers' availability:
On the momentum shifting for Duke at the end of the first half
- Smothers: "I sensed it for sure... I think it was a lot of mistakes we made on our edge that we could have prevented. So I definitely felt the momentum swing after that."
On Bailey's performance and remaining confident in his quarterback
- Smothers: "Keep being CJ. Some mistakes just happen. He knows that. There isn't much you've really got to tell him. Just keep being him like he's been all year and fix the little things... We're going to be just fine."
On his confidence in the team's ability to correct major mistakes from the Duke game
- Smothers: "100%. We knew we gave them that game. We had the lead. We've just got to finish, not turn the ball over. It's negative four in the turnover margin. It's hard to win like that."
On his individual performance and rushing for 100 yards again
- Smothers: "Like I said, it's just trusting the guys up front and trusting my coordinators, giving me the ball, just doing whatever it takes to win, honestly. I’m never running for stats. I’m just trying to win."
