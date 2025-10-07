Biggest Surprise Contributors For NC State After Six Weeks
After six weeks of the season, NC State finished with a 4-2 record, losing two games in a row in conference play to sink the record and the fan base's confidence in the team.
The Wolfpack offense performed well, while the defense struggled throughout the opening stretch and is now dealing with a flurry of injuries. With a unique mix of transfers and returners who lacked significant experience in key positions, the production picture was murky heading into the season. However, NC State looks to have nailed the development of several key transfers and returners.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett breaks down the biggest surprise contributors for the 2025 Wolfpack in the first half of the season.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack regained some confidence with a massive win over Campbell. However, the team is set to face a strong Notre Dame team on the road in Week 7. Doeren previewed the matchup in his Monday press conference.
Read some of Doeren's thoughts right here:
On what Notre Dame brings to the table as an opponent
- "Now on to Notre Dame, a great opponent, very physical football team, big offensive and defensive lines. Tight ends are 6-6. Two running backs, super impressive on film and what you'd expect when you play them. Both run hard, different running styles, but hard to tackle, elusive..."
- "They do a good job mixing up coverages, zone and man, line stunts and pressures, and they've improved as the years have gone on, which happens. When you have a new defensive coordinator, and I know Chris (Ash), he's a good friend and he's a really good football coach, but when you take over a system, it takes a while for the guys to adapt and adjust, and they've gotten better and better."
On his relationship with Chris Ash, Notre Dame defensive coordinator
- "We've had a lot of good times together, man, as coaches, back to when we were graduate assistants. Charlie Partridge, myself and Chris and Brendan Daly, who's the linebacker coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, we were all working together at Drake. Taking care of the locker room, we remodeled the locker room. We used to go out and mow the grass and paint the fields and it was a one-stop-shop... You did everything and so we learned from the bottom up how it is to coach football together."
- "He was always just so dialed in... I came up in the business with Chris and Charlie, two guys that I have really, really long friendships with, but the utmost respect as football coaches."
On whether the performance of running back Hollywood Smothers has surprised him through the first half of the season
- "Not at all. You know, I knew last year, as the season wore on, how explosive he was and that if he would have the offseason that we needed him to have, where he could sustain his health, that he would be what he is, what you're watching. It's more than just him as a player. It's how he is on the sideline, it's how he's cheering on his teammates. He is a very integral part of the success of our team when he's in the game and when he's not in the game."
- "I'm really proud of him, and I love his desire. I love his heart, how tough he is. And this game's got some good backs in it, man, I tell you, take Hollywood, and he's as good as there is, and their two backs are really good. It's going to be some physical football in this game. And some backs that like being physical too, you know? And if you watch our game Saturday, I mean, Hollywood, his protection is outstanding."
