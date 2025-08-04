Former Wolfpack Players’ Madden 26 Ratings Revealed
It’s that time of year when player ratings are being revealed for the upcoming Madden game. EA Sports has released player ratings for the next franchise installment, and there are plenty of former Wolfpack players in the league.
Here are the ratings for former members of the Pack.
QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
(Played at NC State 2014-15 seasons)
Overall: 70
Speed 79 - Agility 77 - Toughness 90 - Throw Power 90 - Throw Under Pressure 81 - BC Vision 80 - Deep Throw Accuracy 80
DT Justin Jones, Arizona Cardinals
(Played at NC State 2014-17 seasons)
Overall: 74
Speed 72 - Agility 61 - Toughness 84 - Tackle 79 - Play Recognition 83 - Block Shedding 77 - Power Moves 73
DT Kentavius Street, Atlanta Falcons
(Played at NC State 2014-17 seasons)
Overall: 71
Speed 77 - Agility 72 - Toughness 86 - Tackle 78 - Hit Power 82 - Block Shedding 74 - Pursuit 74
OT Ikem Ekwonu, Carolina Panthers
(Played at NC State 2019-21 seasons)
Overall: 80
Speed 75 - Agility 57 - Toughness 97 - Impact Blocking 93 - Run Block Finesse 88 - Lead Block 86 - Run Block 86
OG Chandler Zavala, Carolina Panthers
(Played at NC State 2021-22 seasons)
Overall: 64
Speed 66 - Agility 65 - Toughness 83 - Lead Block 78 - Impacting Blocking 74 - Pass Block 72 - Run Block Finesse 72
OG Joe Thuney, Chicago Bears
(Played at NC State 2013-15 seasons)
Overall: 93
Speed 73 - Agility 68 - 94 Toughness - Pass Block 92 - Pass Block Power 92 - Pass Block Finesse 92 - Impact Blocking 90
DT B.J. Hill, Cincinnati Bengals
(Played at NC State 2014-17 seasons)
Overall: 77
Speed 73 - Agility 71 - Toughness 89 - Tackles 88 - Pursuit 81 - Hit Power 81 - Block Shedding 79
DT Alim McNeill, Detroit Lions
(Played at NC State 2018-20 seasons)
Overall: 83
Speed 75 - Agility 64 - Toughness 88 - Play Recognition 89 - Tackle 83 - Block Shedding 83 - Power Moves 82
OT Anthony Belton, Green Bay Packers
(Played at NC State 2021-24 seasons)
Overall: 71
Speed 64 - Agility 59 - Toughness 90 - Impact Blocking 84 - Lead Block 82 - Pass Block Power 79 - Pass Block 75
RB Nyheim Hines, Los Angeles Chargers
(Played at NC State 2015-17 seasons)
Overall: 72
Speed 90 - Agility 88 - Toughness 81 - Carrying 85 - Juke Move 84 - Change of Direction 82 - BC Vision 78
C Dylan McMahon, Los Angeles Rams
(Played at NC State 2019-23 seasons)
Overall: 64
Speed 69 - Agility 75 - Toughness 78 - Lead Block 80 - Impacting Blocking 79 - Run Block 72 - Run Block Finesse
DT Larrell Murchison, Los Angeles Rams
(Played at NC State 2018-19 seasons)
Overall: 67
Speed 70 - Agility 57 - Toughness 85 - Hit Power 78 - Tackle 76 - Pursuit 76 - Block Shedding 72
P AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
(Played at NC State 2015-18 seasons)
Overall: 85
Speed 72 - Agility 63 - Toughness 73 - Kick Power 97 - Kick Accuracy 93 - Injury 90
WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
(Played at NC State 2016-18 seasons)
Overall: 83
Speed 89 - Agility 87 - Toughness 84 - Catching 94 - Catch in Traffic 92 - Spectacular Catch 87 - Medium Route Running 84
LB Germain Pratt, Las Vegas Raiders
(Played at NC State 2014-18 seasons)
Overall: 79
Speed 88 - Agility 79 - Toughness 81 - Pursuit 85 - Play Recognition 85 - Tackle 83 - Hit Power 80
RE Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins
(Played at NC State 2014-118 seasons)
Overall: 79
Speed 84 - Agility 78 - Toughness 95 - Hit Power 87 - Tackle 82 - Pursuit 82 - Block Shedding 81
C Zeke Corell, Minnesota Vikings
(Played at NC State 2024 season)
Overall: 58
Speed 55 - Agility 45 - Toughness 80 - Impacting Blocking 79 - Lead Block 79 - Pass Block 71 - Pass Block Finesse
C Garrett Bradbury, New England Patriots
(Played at NC State 2014-18 seasons)
Overall: 75
Speed 73 - Agility 68 - Toughness 89 - Lead Block 82 - Run Block Finesse - Run Block 79 - Impacting Blocking 79
DT Cory Durden, NFL Free Agent
(Played at NC State 2021-22 seasons)
Overall: 57
Speed 65 - Agility 66 - Toughness 82 - Hit Power 85 - Tackle 76 - Pursuit 74 - Finesse Moves 70
OLB Payton Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
(Played at NC State 2019-23 seasons)
Overall: 76
Speed 91 - Agility 87 - Toughness 92 - Hit Power 87 - Pursuit 86 - Tackle 84 - Play Recognition 73
OLB Drake Thomas, Seattle Seahawks
(Played at NC State 2019-22 seasons)
Overall: 65
Speed 82 - Agility 80 - Toughness 89 - Pursuit 85 - Hit Power 81 - Tackle 79 - Play Recognition 68
