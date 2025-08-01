Former NC State Player Earns Top Madden 26 Rating
EA Sports have released player ratings for the next installment of the Madden franchise in Madden 26. A former Wolfpack player led his respective position in the NFL with the highest rating in the game for his position.
Raiders punter AJ Cole led the league as the highest rated punter in the game with an 85 overall. The former North Carolina State product quickly became one of the best punters in the NFL. He was named to two First Team All-Pro selections in 2021 and 2023. He was a pro bowler from 2021-23, and has the NFL’s Single-Game Record for average yards per punt with 63.9.
While he didn’t make an All-Pro team in 2024 he still finished with 65 punts for 3,3034 yards giving himself a career-high 50.8 yards per punt. The closest punter to Cole in the game, ratings wise, is Seattle Seahawks punter in Michael Dickson at an 83 overall.
Time with the Wolfpack
Cole was a two sport athlete in high school playing basketball and football. He also saw time at tight end and defensive end. Regardless, as a senior he averaged 40.1 yards per punt and converted 7-of-9 field goal attempts and 33-of-38 extra points.
All that led to Cole being the 4th highest rated punter in the 2014 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Originally from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, the 6-foot-4 punter opted to commit to NC State.
He quickly got started showcasing his talents to the Atlantic Coast Conference, Cole ranked fifth in ACC punting average in conference play with 43.1. He placed 28 punts inside the 20 which was fourth best in the ACC, with 10 of them inside the 10.
As the years went by the dominance only grew, as a sophomore he was named to the midseason Watch List for the Ray Guy Award and posted the No. 15 single-season punt average in NC State history. Cole wasn’t only dominant off the field, as a junior, he was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team which honors community service. He also was a Co-winner of the team’s Earle Edwards Award for top GPA and named the team’s most valuable special teams player.
He entered his senior season with the third-best career punting average in NC State history with 42.2, it’s easy to say Cole left his mark upon the Wolfpack with his talents.
The talent wasn’t enough to get him drafted but the Las Vegas Raiders opted to sign him as an undrafted free-agent and clearly the rest is history. This past NFL offseason the Raiders signed Cole to a four-year, $15.8 million contract extension making him the highest-paid punter in the NFL.
