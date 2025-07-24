North Carolina State's 2027 RB Recruiting Board
The North Carolina State Wolfpack is one of the better teams when it comes to recruiting future classes. They have been targeting many different players across the country and has been highlighting a plethora of different positions.
One of the different positions that they have been targeting is the running back position. They have been one of the better teams when it comes to recruiting this position, especially in the 2027 recruiting class, as they have already landed a commitment in the class.
They continue to search for new players to offer and evaluate, but the running back position is one they won't shy away from adding multiple people in the class at. The running back position is a very key position, and can often be a make or break in the game of football.
North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI went into detail discussing three names to know in the 2027 recruiting cycle at the position, along with providing the full list of offers that they have issued at this time of the article at the position.
Christian Freeman (Committed to North Carolina State)
The Wolfpack already have a commitment in the 2027 class when it comes to the running back position. That player being Christian Freeman, who is one of the better running backs in the country. The Wolfpack will look to possibly pair another back with him, but nothing is set in stone, as at a minimum, they will hope to keep Freeman committed.
Jeremiah Dent
One of the most underrated backs in the country is Jeremiah Dent. He is a player that has picked up a lot of traction as of late, and will be one of the better backs in the class when it is all said and done. I anticipate him to have one of the better careers out of high school out of anyone in this class.
Jakeyveon Parker
One of the Peach State's finest. He is one of the better players in the state, and has a lot of potential. He will be one of the highly recruited players at the position, and will be a power four starter. The Wolfpack targeting him early on is a huge sign for what is to come.
The full list is provided below for all of the NC State fans.
• Christian Freeman (Committed to North Carolina State)
• Jakeyveon Parker
• Jeremiah Dent
• Jance Henry
• Julian Baker
• Tai Phillips
• Connail Jackson