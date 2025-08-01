Star Tight End Confident in 2025 Wolfpack
As a senior, tight end Justin Joly’s role has expanded significantly for NC State. With that expanded role, Joly showcased some confidence and swagger at ACC media day necessary to help rescue a program that took a step back in 2024.
Here’s some of what Joly told the media throughout his availability:
He’s in the Game
After the release of EA Sports College Football ‘26, Joly learned he was one of the top five tight ends in the game. Joly was asked if he’s felt ignored on a national stage despite acknowledgement from the game.
“Honestly, it doesn’t really faze me because at the end of the day I know who I am as a player and I think my teammates know what I’m capable of. Preseason, they can have the top five tight ends. That doesn’t worry me. At the end of the season is when I really want to shine,” Joly told reporters at media day.
Joly was rated 90 overall in the initial set of ratings by EA. He finished with 43 receptions for 663 yards for the Woflpack in 2024. His stellar yards per reception average of 15.4 yards propelled him to a high overall rating. He led the Wolfpack in receiving and played all 13 games for the team.
While not quite on the national radar, college football analysts and Raleigh locals are familiar with the talent lining up for the Wolfpack offense in Justin Joly.
A strength among the tight ends
Joly was asked what the strengths of NC State’s offense and the tight end group will be this season.
“I think versatility is one of the best things you can have on offense because it’s very unpredictable,” Joly said. “You never know if I’m in if it’s a run play or if (Cody Hardy) is in if it’s a run play or pass play. Having that and having all different statures when it comes to tight helps the offense out a lot because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Reacting to Tar Heel noise
Joly was honest about how his feelings in regard to rival North Carolina and their program, now led by NFL legend Bill Belichick.
“Honestly, we just block out the noise. No offense to any of y’all, but we’re not really worried about what anyone else says,” Joly said. “We’re worried about what in-house says. At the end of the day, we’re the one who plays football.”
