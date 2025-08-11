Wolfpack's Justin Joly Earns Impressive Honor
North Carolina tight end Justin Joly has been placed on the preseason watch list for the 2025 John Mackey Award for his second consecutive year.
The preseason watch list, a prestigious recognition in college football, was announced on Friday. This marks Joly's fifth preseason recognition, a testament to his exceptional talent and potential impact on the upcoming season.
The John Mackey Award, named after NFL Tight End Hall of Famer John Mackey, is presented annually to the best tight end in college football. Established in 2000 by the Nassau County Sports Commission, the award aims to recognize and honor the top talent in the tight end position in college football.
Joly is one of 28 tight ends placed on the preseason watch list for the John Mackey award, and he is one of nine in the ACC who got put on the watch list.
Justin Joly has also been placed on the 2025 Bilentkoff Award preseason watch list. The tight end was named to the 2025 Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-America Second Team. All eyes are going to be on Justin Joly this season.
Justin Joly's achievements in the 2025 season are a testament to his skill and dedication. As the 2025 All-ACC preseason tight end, Joly is a force to be reckoned with. His 43 receptions and 661 yards led the Wolfpack last season, earning him the second rank on the team.
Joly's performance in the previous season, with the fifth-highest reception total in NC state history for a tight end, and his fourth all-time rank in yardage, are milestones that make the Wolfpack and his fans proud.
Joly's impressive average of 15.4 yards per catch last season ranks him as the fourth-best tight end in the FBS, a statistic that has caught the attention of the NFL. On Pro Football Focus's 2026 NFL Draft big board, Joly was rated 146th, a clear indication of the league's potential interest in his unique combination of size and speed. If Joly continues his stellar performance in the 2025 season, the NFL could be his next big stage.
Joly's Impact
“Justin Joly, He's the guy to go to on fourth down. We need anybody to get the ball to it is going to be Justin. He's a go-to. He's going to catch it and make plays for us.” CJ Bailey said during an interview with the ACC digital network that tight end Justin Joly is a player to watch. The Chemistry between Justin Joly and CJ Bailey is evident both on and off the field, as they demonstrate trust in each other throughout the game.
“I love the game. The passion for it. Like I go out playing football and I'm happy. I always have a smile on my face.” Justin Joly's words during his interview with the ACC Network reflect his deep love for the game.
His passion is not just evident in his words, but also in his performance on the field. Joly's inclusion on the preseason watch list is a testament to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication as a tight end.
“And even when I get mad, I know in the back of my head that football is something I can always rely on.”
Joly enters 2025 poised to be one of college football’s most dynamic tight ends. The 2025 recipient of the John Mackey Award will be announced on December 12th, 2025, during the Home Depot College Football Award show.