Former Wolfpack Star Set for Another Big NFL Payday
Former North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver and current Las Vegas Raider Jakobi Meyers is perhaps one of the more underrated at his position in the NFL. Meyers spent three seasons at NC State from 2016-2018, appearing in 37 games over that span with 1,932 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Meyers went undrafted in 2019, but was then signed by the New England Patriots. That's where he'd make his mark immediately, appearing in 15 games as a rookie while hauling in 26 passes for 359 yards. He'd become underrated over the course of his Patriots career, as he was part of some terrible teams in the post-Tom Brady era. Meyers still produced, ending his Patriots tenure with 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns.
Big Payday Coming
After not fielding a respectable offer from New England, Meyers would sign a three year, $33 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 with $21 million guaranteed. Just like with the Patriots, Meyers failed to find a stable quarterback situation with the Raiders but still produced nonetheless.
In 2023, he caught 71 passes for 807 yards and eight touchdowns. Last season, Meyers would finally notch his first career 1,000-yard receiving season with 1,027 on 87 catches with four touchdowns. Meyers was part of an inept Raiders offense that cycled through too many quarterbacks to count. However, he and then-rookie tight end Brock Bowers were the lone bright spots on a measly Raiders offense.
Now, Meyers is set to be paid once again. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport mentioned that both sides are discussing a possible contract extension.
"Jakobi Meyers, their standout receiver, one of their big-ticket free agent signings a couple years back has been excellent for this team. That is another player who is in talks with the organization about potentially a new deal."
This report came after the Raiders paid tackle Kolton Miller, one of their best draft picks over the last few years. Meyers should be next. Spotrac's current market value for Meyers is set at $17.4 million per year, with a projected contract of two years, $34.8 million. Seeing as how the Raiders have $35 million of cap space currently and projected to have upwards of $90 million next year, this is a deal they should be able to get done relatively easily.
Meyers went from an undrafted free agent out of NC State to on the verge of his third NFL contract. What a story.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.