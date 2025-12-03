NC State Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026
Follow along as NC State builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.
After already receiving nearly two-dozen hard commits, the Wolfpack's 2026 recruiting class ranks 51st in the nation, according to 247 Sports.
Full List of 2026 Hard Commits and Early Signees
Name
Position
Measurables
High school
Hometown
Star rating
Amiri Acker
Wide receiver
6-foot-2/186 pounds
Crescent
Iva, South Carolina
3-stars, No. 11 in S.C.
Tyreek Cooper
Wide receiver
6-foot-2/180 pounds
Kinston
Kinston, N.C.
3-stars, No. 23 in N.C.
Zykir Moore
Linebacker
6-foot-2/215 pounds
Woodland Hills
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
3-stars, No. 17 in Pennsylvania
D'Various Surratt
Safety
6-feet/ 185 pounds
Crest
Shelby, N.C.
3-stars, No. 29 in N.C.
Koby Sarkodie
Safety
6-foot-3/195 pounds
Milford Mill Academy
Gwynn Oak, Maryland
3-stars, No. 19 in Maryland
Markel Aguirre
Safety
6-feet/185 pounds
Luella
Locust Grove, Georgia
3-stars, No. 83 in Georgia
William Vaughn
Tight end
6-foot-3/225 pounds
Kings Mountain
Kings Mountain, N.C.
3-stars, No. 32 in N.C.
Tristen Hill
Safety
5-foot-10/190 pounds
Peachtree Ridge
Suwanee, Georgia
3-stars, No. 101 in Georgia
Jordyn Best
Cornerback
5-foot-11/180 pounds
Ridge View
Columbia, S.C.
3-stars, No. 20 in S.C.
Brody Smith
Offensive tackle
6-foot-5/265 pounds
Maryville
Maryville, Tennessee
3-stars, No. 42 in Tennessee
Aiden Smalls
Wide receiver
6-feet/175 pounds
Clayton
Clayton, N.C.
3-stars, No. 41 in N.C.
Jordan Moreta
Linebacker
6-feet-2/215 pounds
Paramus Catholic
Paramus, N.J.
3-stars, No. 31 in N.J.
Jaire Richburg
Wide receiver
6-foot-3/180 pounds
East Forsyth
Kernersville, N.C.
3-stars, No. 43 in N.C.
Elijah Satchell
Defensive lineman
6-foot-2/230 pounds
Eastside
Camden, N.J.
3-stars, No. 33 in N.J.
Dylan McCoy
Running back
5-foot-11/185 pounds
Buford
Buford, Georgia
3-stars, No. 151 in Georgia
Noah Moss
Running back
6-foot-1/205 pounds
St. Michael Catholic
Fairhope, Alabama
3-stars, No. 61 in Alabama
Carmelo McKenzie
Defensive lineman
6-foot-2/280 pounds
IMG Academy
Brandenton, Florida
3-stars, No. 167 in Florida
Jordan Jackson
Cornerback
6-foot-1/165 pounds
Winter Park
Winter Park, Florida
3-stars, No. 176 in Florida
Stephen Brown
Athlete
6-foot-7/205 pounds
Marist
Chicago, Illinois
3-stars, No. 42 in Illinois
Brady Sakowitz
Offensive tackle
6-foot-6/295 pounds
Trinity Episcopal
Richmond, Virginia
3-stars, No. 40 in Virginia
Tre Aiken
Offensive tackle
6-foot-3/286 pounds
Clinton
Clinton, South Carolina
3-stars, No. 28 on S.C.
Jacob Smith
Quarterback
6-foot-1/205 pounds
Reagan
Pfafftown, N.C.
3-stars, No. 63 in N.C.
Position-by-Position Breakdown
10 of NC State's 22 commits were defensive players, with yet another emphasis on that side of the ball for Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. NC State suffered numerous injuries in the secondary during the 2025 season, but seemed to move toward adding depth at those positions with the 2026 recruiting class.
Offense
The Wolfpack did not feel the need to make major additions at the quarterback position, with just one signal caller set to join the roster in 2026. North Carolina product Jacob Smith, one of the 22 three-star recruits, is the lone quarterback of the class. Running back Noah Moss is one of the more intriguing commits, as he plays for NC State alum and NFL legend Philip Rivers and alongside Rivers' son, four-star 2027 quarterback Gunner Rivers.
NC State secured hard commitments from four wide receivers in the early recruiting period, with Amiri Acker headlining the group, coming from South Carolina. Acker flipped from Liberty University. Wide receivers coach Joker Phillips has proven he can work wonders with young receivers, with the 2025 NC State receiver corps being a prime example of his ability.
Defense
With some key members of the linebacker corps and the secondary on the way out, NC State needed to reload at those positions. The Wolfpack lined up four safeties with hard commitments over the last year, headlined by D'Various Surratt, a three-star from Shelby, North Carolina. It's hard to say if the Wolfpack will get any work for these players as freshmen, but with rosters becoming smaller, it's possible.
The Wolfpack secured commitments from a pair of linebackers in the early stages of the recruiting cycle. The third-highest rated commit in the class is Zykir Moore, a three-star linebacker out of Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh.
Top Commitments in the Class
Amiri Acker, wide receiver – Crescent, South Carolina - ★★★
- 6-foot-2/186 pounds
- No. 72 wide receiver
- Offers from Liberty, Appalachian State, Boston College
Tyreek Cooper, wide receiver – Kinston, North Carolina - ★★★
- 6-foot-2/180 pounds
- No. 79 wide receiver
- Offers from Army, Air Force, Bryant and Campbell
Historical Context & Class Ranking
NC State's 2026 class is falling in line with the classes over the last few years. The class of 2025 finished as the No. 50 group in the nation according to 247Sports. Offensive lineman Spike Sowells headlined that group and has gone onto become one of the key members of the NC State Wolfpack in 2025.
With so many starters likely leaving via graduation or the draft, NC State will more than likely utilize the transfer portal to rebuild on the fly.
