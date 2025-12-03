NC State Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Follow along as NC State builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

After already receiving nearly two-dozen hard commits, the Wolfpack's 2026 recruiting class ranks 51st in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Full List of 2026 Hard Commits and Early Signees

Name Position Measurables High school Hometown Star rating Amiri Acker Wide receiver 6-foot-2/186 pounds Crescent Iva, South Carolina 3-stars, No. 11 in S.C. Tyreek Cooper Wide receiver 6-foot-2/180 pounds Kinston Kinston, N.C. 3-stars, No. 23 in N.C. Zykir Moore Linebacker 6-foot-2/215 pounds Woodland Hills Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 3-stars, No. 17 in Pennsylvania D'Various Surratt Safety 6-feet/ 185 pounds Crest Shelby, N.C. 3-stars, No. 29 in N.C. Koby Sarkodie Safety 6-foot-3/195 pounds Milford Mill Academy Gwynn Oak, Maryland 3-stars, No. 19 in Maryland Markel Aguirre Safety 6-feet/185 pounds Luella Locust Grove, Georgia 3-stars, No. 83 in Georgia William Vaughn Tight end 6-foot-3/225 pounds Kings Mountain Kings Mountain, N.C. 3-stars, No. 32 in N.C. Tristen Hill Safety 5-foot-10/190 pounds Peachtree Ridge Suwanee, Georgia 3-stars, No. 101 in Georgia Jordyn Best Cornerback 5-foot-11/180 pounds Ridge View Columbia, S.C. 3-stars, No. 20 in S.C. Brody Smith Offensive tackle 6-foot-5/265 pounds Maryville Maryville, Tennessee 3-stars, No. 42 in Tennessee Aiden Smalls Wide receiver 6-feet/175 pounds Clayton Clayton, N.C.



3-stars, No. 41 in N.C. Jordan Moreta Linebacker 6-feet-2/215 pounds Paramus Catholic Paramus, N.J. 3-stars, No. 31 in N.J. Jaire Richburg Wide receiver 6-foot-3/180 pounds East Forsyth Kernersville, N.C. 3-stars, No. 43 in N.C. Elijah Satchell Defensive lineman 6-foot-2/230 pounds Eastside Camden, N.J. 3-stars, No. 33 in N.J. Dylan McCoy Running back 5-foot-11/185 pounds Buford Buford, Georgia 3-stars, No. 151 in Georgia Noah Moss Running back 6-foot-1/205 pounds St. Michael Catholic Fairhope, Alabama 3-stars, No. 61 in Alabama Carmelo McKenzie Defensive lineman 6-foot-2/280 pounds IMG Academy Brandenton, Florida 3-stars, No. 167 in Florida Jordan Jackson Cornerback 6-foot-1/165 pounds Winter Park Winter Park, Florida 3-stars, No. 176 in Florida Stephen Brown Athlete 6-foot-7/205 pounds Marist Chicago, Illinois 3-stars, No. 42 in Illinois Brady Sakowitz Offensive tackle 6-foot-6/295 pounds Trinity Episcopal Richmond, Virginia 3-stars, No. 40 in Virginia Tre Aiken Offensive tackle 6-foot-3/286 pounds Clinton Clinton, South Carolina 3-stars, No. 28 on S.C. Jacob Smith Quarterback 6-foot-1/205 pounds Reagan Pfafftown, N.C. 3-stars, No. 63 in N.C.

Position-by-Position Breakdown

10 of NC State's 22 commits were defensive players, with yet another emphasis on that side of the ball for Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. NC State suffered numerous injuries in the secondary during the 2025 season, but seemed to move toward adding depth at those positions with the 2026 recruiting class.

Offense

The Wolfpack did not feel the need to make major additions at the quarterback position, with just one signal caller set to join the roster in 2026. North Carolina product Jacob Smith, one of the 22 three-star recruits, is the lone quarterback of the class. Running back Noah Moss is one of the more intriguing commits, as he plays for NC State alum and NFL legend Philip Rivers and alongside Rivers' son, four-star 2027 quarterback Gunner Rivers.

NC State secured hard commitments from four wide receivers in the early recruiting period, with Amiri Acker headlining the group, coming from South Carolina. Acker flipped from Liberty University. Wide receivers coach Joker Phillips has proven he can work wonders with young receivers, with the 2025 NC State receiver corps being a prime example of his ability.

Defense

With some key members of the linebacker corps and the secondary on the way out, NC State needed to reload at those positions. The Wolfpack lined up four safeties with hard commitments over the last year, headlined by D'Various Surratt, a three-star from Shelby, North Carolina. It's hard to say if the Wolfpack will get any work for these players as freshmen, but with rosters becoming smaller, it's possible.

The Wolfpack secured commitments from a pair of linebackers in the early stages of the recruiting cycle. The third-highest rated commit in the class is Zykir Moore, a three-star linebacker out of Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh.

Top Commitments in the Class

Amiri Acker, wide receiver – Crescent, South Carolina - ★★★

6-foot-2/186 pounds

No. 72 wide receiver

Offers from Liberty, Appalachian State, Boston College

Tyreek Cooper, wide receiver – Kinston, North Carolina - ★★★

6-foot-2/180 pounds

No. 79 wide receiver

Offers from Army, Air Force, Bryant and Campbell

Historical Context & Class Ranking

NC State's 2026 class is falling in line with the classes over the last few years. The class of 2025 finished as the No. 50 group in the nation according to 247Sports. Offensive lineman Spike Sowells headlined that group and has gone onto become one of the key members of the NC State Wolfpack in 2025.

With so many starters likely leaving via graduation or the draft, NC State will more than likely utilize the transfer portal to rebuild on the fly.

