NC State Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Find out who the Wolfpack is bringing in for next season.
Tucker Sennett|
Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack helmets during pregame activity for the Dukes Mayo Classic against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack helmets during pregame activity for the Dukes Mayo Classic against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Follow along as NC State builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

After already receiving nearly two-dozen hard commits, the Wolfpack's 2026 recruiting class ranks 51st in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Full List of 2026 Hard Commits and Early Signees

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Colby Cronk (58) runs with the American flag while defensive lineman Joseph Castaneda (97) runs with North Carolina State Wolfpack flag before the first half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Name

Position

Measurables

High school

Hometown

Star rating

Amiri Acker

Wide receiver

6-foot-2/186 pounds

Crescent

Iva, South Carolina

3-stars, No. 11 in S.C.

Tyreek Cooper

Wide receiver

6-foot-2/180 pounds

Kinston

Kinston, N.C.

3-stars, No. 23 in N.C.

Zykir Moore

Linebacker

6-foot-2/215 pounds

Woodland Hills

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

3-stars, No. 17 in Pennsylvania

D'Various Surratt

Safety

6-feet/ 185 pounds

Crest

Shelby, N.C.

3-stars, No. 29 in N.C.

Koby Sarkodie

Safety

6-foot-3/195 pounds

Milford Mill Academy

Gwynn Oak, Maryland

3-stars, No. 19 in Maryland

Markel Aguirre

Safety

6-feet/185 pounds

Luella

Locust Grove, Georgia

3-stars, No. 83 in Georgia

William Vaughn

Tight end

6-foot-3/225 pounds

Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain, N.C.

3-stars, No. 32 in N.C.

Tristen Hill

Safety

5-foot-10/190 pounds

Peachtree Ridge

Suwanee, Georgia

3-stars, No. 101 in Georgia

Jordyn Best

Cornerback

5-foot-11/180 pounds

Ridge View

Columbia, S.C.

3-stars, No. 20 in S.C.

Brody Smith

Offensive tackle

6-foot-5/265 pounds

Maryville

Maryville, Tennessee

3-stars, No. 42 in Tennessee

Aiden Smalls

Wide receiver

6-feet/175 pounds

Clayton

Clayton, N.C.

3-stars, No. 41 in N.C.

Jordan Moreta

Linebacker

6-feet-2/215 pounds

Paramus Catholic

Paramus, N.J.

3-stars, No. 31 in N.J.

Jaire Richburg

Wide receiver

6-foot-3/180 pounds

East Forsyth

Kernersville, N.C.

3-stars, No. 43 in N.C.

Elijah Satchell

Defensive lineman

6-foot-2/230 pounds

Eastside

Camden, N.J.

3-stars, No. 33 in N.J.

Dylan McCoy

Running back

5-foot-11/185 pounds

Buford

Buford, Georgia

3-stars, No. 151 in Georgia

Noah Moss

Running back

6-foot-1/205 pounds

St. Michael Catholic

Fairhope, Alabama

3-stars, No. 61 in Alabama

Carmelo McKenzie

Defensive lineman

6-foot-2/280 pounds

IMG Academy

Brandenton, Florida

3-stars, No. 167 in Florida

Jordan Jackson

Cornerback

6-foot-1/165 pounds

Winter Park

Winter Park, Florida

3-stars, No. 176 in Florida

Stephen Brown

Athlete

6-foot-7/205 pounds

Marist

Chicago, Illinois

3-stars, No. 42 in Illinois

Brady Sakowitz

Offensive tackle

6-foot-6/295 pounds

Trinity Episcopal

Richmond, Virginia

3-stars, No. 40 in Virginia

Tre Aiken

Offensive tackle

6-foot-3/286 pounds

Clinton

Clinton, South Carolina

3-stars, No. 28 on S.C.

Jacob Smith

Quarterback

6-foot-1/205 pounds

Reagan

Pfafftown, N.C.

3-stars, No. 63 in N.C.

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Dave Doere
Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

10 of NC State's 22 commits were defensive players, with yet another emphasis on that side of the ball for Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. NC State suffered numerous injuries in the secondary during the 2025 season, but seemed to move toward adding depth at those positions with the 2026 recruiting class.

Offense

The Wolfpack did not feel the need to make major additions at the quarterback position, with just one signal caller set to join the roster in 2026. North Carolina product Jacob Smith, one of the 22 three-star recruits, is the lone quarterback of the class. Running back Noah Moss is one of the more intriguing commits, as he plays for NC State alum and NFL legend Philip Rivers and alongside Rivers' son, four-star 2027 quarterback Gunner Rivers.

NC State secured hard commitments from four wide receivers in the early recruiting period, with Amiri Acker headlining the group, coming from South Carolina. Acker flipped from Liberty University. Wide receivers coach Joker Phillips has proven he can work wonders with young receivers, with the 2025 NC State receiver corps being a prime example of his ability.

Dave Doere
Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Defense

With some key members of the linebacker corps and the secondary on the way out, NC State needed to reload at those positions. The Wolfpack lined up four safeties with hard commitments over the last year, headlined by D'Various Surratt, a three-star from Shelby, North Carolina. It's hard to say if the Wolfpack will get any work for these players as freshmen, but with rosters becoming smaller, it's possible.

The Wolfpack secured commitments from a pair of linebackers in the early stages of the recruiting cycle. The third-highest rated commit in the class is Zykir Moore, a three-star linebacker out of Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh.

Top Commitments in the Class

Amiri Acker, wide receiver – Crescent, South Carolina - ★★★

  • 6-foot-2/186 pounds
  • No. 72 wide receiver
  • Offers from Liberty, Appalachian State, Boston College

Tyreek Cooper, wide receiver – Kinston, North Carolina - ★★★

  • 6-foot-2/180 pounds
  • No. 79 wide receiver
  • Offers from Army, Air Force, Bryant and Campbell

Historical Context & Class Ranking

Dave Doere
Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

NC State's 2026 class is falling in line with the classes over the last few years. The class of 2025 finished as the No. 50 group in the nation according to 247Sports. Offensive lineman Spike Sowells headlined that group and has gone onto become one of the key members of the NC State Wolfpack in 2025.

With so many starters likely leaving via graduation or the draft, NC State will more than likely utilize the transfer portal to rebuild on the fly.

