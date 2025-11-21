Florida State vs. NC State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
There’s no telling what will happen in Friday’s ACC battle at Carter-Finley Stadium. Florida State will visit NC State as a 4.5-point favorite ahead of the weekend with a chance to win its third game in four weeks. The Wolfpack got blown out by No. 15 Miami in their last game, but also beat the top team in the conference the week before. This matchup could go either way.
The Seminoles appear to be figuring things out. Tommy Castellanos and Duce Robinson’s connection has powered their offense. The duo will likely need to keep that up against one of college football’s most prolific passing teams. CJ Bailey is just outside the top-20 in total passing yards and remains one of the FBS’s most accurate signal-callers.
Florida State vs. NC State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida State: -4.5 (-115)
- NC State: +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Florida State: -205
- NC State: +170
Total: 61.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Florida State vs. NC State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida State Record: 5-5
- NC State Record: 5-5
Florida State vs. NC State Key Players to Watch
Florida State
Duce Robinson: Robinson ranks fifth in total receiving yards with 942 yards. He hasn’t racked up a ton of receptions (49) or scored a ton of touchdowns (50), but has gone over 100 receiving yards in three straight games. Robinson’s production will only enhance an offense that leads the ACC in rushing yards.
NC State
CJ Bailey: Bailey failed to throw a touchdown for the first time this season against Miami, but ranks third in the ACC in passing yards (2,531) and passing touchdowns (19) with just nine interceptions. The Wolfpack can compete with some of the best teams in college football when Bailey gets rolling.
Florida State vs. NC State Prediction and Pick
The Seminoles and Wolfpack are both hovering around .500 against the spread this season. NC State has covered four times in 10 games while Florida State has covered in five of its 10 outings. The visitors have the momentum and defense to edge out the home team in this pairing, though.
Florida State has covered in two of its previous three games and held its opponents to two touchdowns or less in the games they won while scoring 38 points per game. Only Miami and Wake Forest’s defenses are giving up less than the Seminoles’ mark of 20.3 points allowed per game.
NC State, on the other hand, has the ACC’s second worst scoring defense and is giving up 31.6 points per game. Florida State can generate stops and control the pace of the game with its rushing attack to win and cover.
PICK: Florida State -4.5 (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
