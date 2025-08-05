Former NC State Star Touted As Next-Great NFL LB
As Payton Wilson gears up for his second NFL season, the former North Carolina State star is in line for a major role in 2025. Many wondered why Wilson, who spent five years with the Wolfpack, fell to the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The reason? Injury concerns. Wilson's multiple knee injuries held teams back from taking him in the first round.
Still, the Pittsburgh Steelers took a chance on him with the No.98 overall pick last year. Injuries didn't slow him down during his first season in the NFL, as Wilson would appear in all 17 games with four starts. He would split his time between defense and special teams, appearing in 45% and 66% of snaps respectively.
Now with a full season under his belt, Wilson is now primed for a major role in the Steelers' defense.
Wilson could become a great LB according to Steelers star
Heading into 2025, Wilson is now slated to start at middle linebacker alongside Patrick Queen and Alex Highsmith. The Steelers defense always deploys hard-nosed, tough players that leave lasting impacts on opposing offenses. Wilson can certainly become that now with his role increasing.
Queen, who has four 100+ tackle seasons in five years, had extremely high praise for Wilson.
"Just a high-energy guy that's gonna get to the ball every single play. He's always gonna have your back no matter what's going on, even fighting with freaking [Zach] Frazier and stuff. It's a whole bunch of stuff that goes into a great linebacker. Everything that I think goes into, he has all those traits. That's why I always say the sky's the limit for him. Once he reaches his full potential, he's gonna be crazy."
Wilson was still extremely productive as a rookie in a limited role, totaling 78 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and one interception. Could he get back to his dominant ways that he had at NC State? In his final season with the Wolfpack, Wilson totaled 138 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, six sacks and three interceptions. He was a do-it-all type of player.
The Steelers could have a potential gem on their hands.
