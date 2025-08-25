NC State Prepares for Pirate Backfield Rotation in Season Opener
It's been months since the NC State football team has lined up across from someone who isn't their teammate. Thursday, it all changes, the Wolfpack season gets underway when East Carolina comes into Raleigh.
The Pirates lost their lead back from a season ago in Rahjai Harris. Harris is a name Wolfpack fans remember well, as he sealed the deal for East Carolina in the Military Bowl with an 86-yard touchdown run.
Now ECU enters 2025 with a new lead back, or three. The Pirates had a trio of running backs named to the Doak Walker Award List, which goes to the nation's top running back.
Parker Jenkins, London Montgoer and Marlon Gunn Jr. all got the nod. Montgomery and Gunn Jr. played for East Carolina last season, while Jenkins transferred in from Houston a season ago. The Wolfpack defense must know all three since each can do damage.
Parker Jenkins
Jenkins hopes he can return to the type of runner he was as a freshman at Houston. He ran the ball 99 times for 464 yards and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. Last season, Jenkins started in the season opener for the Cougars, but ended the season with only 17 carries for 34 yards after the program sustained a coaching change, leading him to enter the portal.
The Pirates don't know who the lead back will be, but Jenkins certainly can run the rock and will be ready if his number is called on Thursday.
London Montgomery
Montgomery ran for 359 yards and two touchdowns for the Pirates last season as a redshirt freshman. He's a four-star prospect who played the No. 2 back a season ago to Harris; now he's ready for his turn. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry and plays with a one-cut back style. The Pirates revamped their offensive line in the offseason, and Montgomery is ready to run behind it.
Marlon Gunn Jr.
Gunn Jr. played backup to Montgomery and Harris last season with the Pirates. He still opted to stay with the program after having just 61 carries for 224 yards. He understands the offense, as he's been with East Carolina since 2022.
He sustained injuries throughout the 2023 season, which halted his development, but he seemingly bounced back to some degree in 2024. He's a back who can make guys miss in multiple ways; he's achieved 447 yards after contact with 31 forced missed tackles in his career.
In 2025, he won't likely be the main back, but still, he's a top-three option for the offense going into the season.
Options
There isn't a real "starter" for the game on Thursday, but the team has all three of these backs who can operate as a committee. They all have the trust of the cafes, and are ready to all contribute to the Pirates' offense in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.