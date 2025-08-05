NC State Insider Podcast: The Case For Rivers
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we look back at the career of Philip Rivers. From dominating ACC competition in Raleigh to leading the Chargers to the postseason several times in 16 seasons with the team, Rivers was an integral part of the last era of the sport. We discuss whether Rivers has the resume to be enshrined in Canton.
Watch the new episode below.
NC State defensive back Jackson Vick spoke to the media about the upcoming season and fall camp. Below is a partial transcript of what Vick had to say:
Q: What's it like to get back out there today?
Vick: "It feels good. I mean, knocking the rust off, getting back out there with the guys, getting to compete again, it's just back in football season."
Q: You got a taste of it last year, getting on the field a little bit more. How much do you want more of that this season, trying to push for that starting spot?
Vick: "Really, more than anything. Everybody wants to be a starter, but it depends on what your process is every day. I just try to stay process-oriented and just attack every day."
Q: What has that competition kind of been like over the summer and now going into camp, where you guys are all fighting for the same snap?
Vick: "The competition was great all summer. We brought in new DBs, brought in Brian. We already had guys coming up, so a couple guys. Everybody's stepping up, competing, pushing the guy in front of them, and that's what we want."
Q: How good could this back four or back five be? Can you guys lock down some of the better teams in the country?
Vick: "I feel like this is probably one of the better back ends I've seen since I've been here altogether, and just in the leadership piece, too."
Q: Going against those wide receivers, who has the pressure on that side of the ball that you think could be a problem this season?
Vick: "They all have something a little different to them ... Really, all of them, they bring something different to the team. I feel like they'll be able to be open against them."
