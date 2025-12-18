Philip Rivers’s Big Four-Game Salary With Colts Revealed
Philip Rivers made his unlikely return to the NFL last week and he didn't look too bad, especially for a 44-year-old QB who hadn't played in the NFL since the 2020 season. The future Hall of Famer completed 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards and a TD. He also had one interception, which came in the final seconds of the Colts' 18-16 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle.
Rivers will get his second start this Monday when the Colts play host to the 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis sits at 8-5 on the season and is currently on the outside of the AFC playoffs but can still get there with some wins down the stretch and some help for other teams.
So how much money will Rivers be making in his return to the Colts? That's a great question, especially since it's such a brief four-game stretch of the season.
Pro Football Talk had these details on the QB's salary for this year:
Rivers is getting the prorated one-year veteran minimum of $1.255 million. With four of 18 weeks left in the season, it works out to $278,889.
That's not a bad haul for Rivers for a month's worth of work. On top of that, Rivers and his family (which includes 10 kids) will have their league-provided health insurance covered for another five years. That expires for former players after five years from their last season.
The remaining schedule for Rivers and the Colts
The Colts have a tough final stretch of the season as they'll face three teams that are all currently in the playoff picture.
Here's their remaining schedule:
Week
Away Team
Home Team
Date, Time
16
49ers
Colts
Mon, Dec 22, 8:15 p.m. ET
17
Jaguars
Colts
Sun., Dec. 28, 1 p.m. ET
18
Colts
Texans
Sun. Jan. 4, TBD