SI

Philip Rivers’s Big Four-Game Salary With Colts Revealed

Andy Nesbitt

Philip Rivers will make his second start this Monday night against the 49ers.
Philip Rivers will make his second start this Monday night against the 49ers. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philip Rivers made his unlikely return to the NFL last week and he didn't look too bad, especially for a 44-year-old QB who hadn't played in the NFL since the 2020 season. The future Hall of Famer completed 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards and a TD. He also had one interception, which came in the final seconds of the Colts' 18-16 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle.

Rivers will get his second start this Monday when the Colts play host to the 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis sits at 8-5 on the season and is currently on the outside of the AFC playoffs but can still get there with some wins down the stretch and some help for other teams.

So how much money will Rivers be making in his return to the Colts? That's a great question, especially since it's such a brief four-game stretch of the season.

Pro Football Talk had these details on the QB's salary for this year:

Rivers is getting the prorated one-year veteran minimum of $1.255 million. With four of 18 weeks left in the season, it works out to $278,889.

That's not a bad haul for Rivers for a month's worth of work. On top of that, Rivers and his family (which includes 10 kids) will have their league-provided health insurance covered for another five years. That expires for former players after five years from their last season.

The remaining schedule for Rivers and the Colts

The Colts have a tough final stretch of the season as they'll face three teams that are all currently in the playoff picture.

Here's their remaining schedule:

Week

Away Team

Home Team

Date, Time

16

49ers

Colts

Mon, Dec 22, 8:15 p.m. ET

17

Jaguars

Colts

Sun., Dec. 28, 1 p.m. ET

18

Colts

Texans

Sun. Jan. 4, TBD

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL