NC State Hoping Purdue Transfer Can Anchor the Interior
Uncertain about who will be exactly in the interior offensive line, the Wolfpack went fishing in the transfer portal to field potential options. The tackles were solved with Jacarrius Peak and Utah State transfer Teague Andersen.
They caught a veteran in Purdue transfer, Jalen Grant, who had four years of experience on the offensive line. Grant joined the Wolfpack with the potential to start on the interior. Grant earned a three-star rating as a transfer according to 247Sports.
High School
Grant attended Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois, and was ranked the 45th best recruit in the state in the 202 recruiting class. The two-sport athlete chose to attend Bowling Green University, as he also participated in wrestling.
He helped lead an undefeated team for Caravan, winning the Class 7A championship.
Bowling Green
Grant found a lot of success with the Falcons early on. As a true freshman, he appeared in all five games during the COVID year, starting the final three at left guard. The offensive line unit ranked top-50 in rushing offense, fewest sacks allowed and yards per completion.
He built off that success, as in the next two seasons he played in all 25 games, starting 12 at center and 12 at left guard (didn't start one game in 2022). He only gave up five sacks in all those reps, but allowed 36 pressures.
The Falcons helped Grant succeed in his college career, but it was time for a change – a Power Four team.
Purdue
Entering 2023, the Purdue Boilermakers needed some interior offensive line help, and Grant was given a shot to help fill the need. He started all 12 games at right guard and didn't look back.
The Boilermakers led the Big Ten in rushing yardage per game with 184.6, totaling 2,029 for the entire season, Purdue's most since 2012. The success didn't guarantee Grant anything, as he was a reserve for most of 2024 and didn't see much playing time.
The limited action led Grant to redshirt for the 2024 season, meaning another change of scenery was incoming – one last ride and chance for Grant to start somewhere.
NC State
His decision led him to Raleigh for the upcoming 2025 season. Grant brings his veteran leadership, as he's played in 46 games and started 39 games.
It's unclear if he'll start this upcoming season, but the Wolfpack right guard and center spot still are up for grabs. Wolfpack fans will see if their fishing excursion was worth it in just under two weeks.
