EXCLUSIVE: Peter Pierre Details His NC State Recruitment and More
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting future classes. For those who don't understand, the class of 2026 is the class that is up right now, which would make the class of 2027, 2028, 2029, and so on the future classes. This is something that the Wolfpack staff takes advantage of when it comes to recruiting.
One of the players they have been targeting is one of the better class of 2028 receivers. That player being Peter Pierre. Pierre is one of the better players in the nation at the wide receiver position, regardless of the class, but the talented prospect resides in the 2028 class.
Pierre resides in the state of Florida, as he is in Hollywood, Florida, and is one of the better players in that area. He attends Chaminade-Madonna High School, and holds offers from many different schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and more.
He detailed the latest in his NC State recruitment and more with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
"My thoughts on the program are very high; they speak very highly of me, and that’s what stands out to me," the 2028 prospect stated when talking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his thoughts on the NC State Wolfpack.
There are multiple coaches who could make a difference in his recruitment, but for him, he is hopeful that a specific coach is one whom he can build a relationship with.
"I’m hoping to hear a lot from Coach Gavin a lot when the time comes around."
There are many visits that the prospect may be able to take, but will he take a visit to the NC State program, or is that unlikely?
"I hope to visit NC State this upcoming summer and hit up a couple of other spots."
The talented prospect has been able to capture many different offers on the road to where he is now. Where are his most recent offers, and will a commitment be coming soon? He details more about both topics.
Recent offers have been from Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, NC State, just to name a few. I don’t think I would be committing anytime soon."
Pierre detailed what is next for him in his recruitment, although he is unsure.
"I don’t know what’s next as of right now because the season is right around the corner."