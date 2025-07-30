EXCLUSIVE: Jailyn Moore Details His NC State Offer
One of the top targets for the NC State Wolfpack is Jailyn Moore. Moore is a two-way star from inside the state of North Carolina. He recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail the latest in his recruitment.
“I feel like NC State is a good school. I have a really good connection with Coach Phillips and Coach Doeren. We talk a lot. He calls me randomly and asks me how I am doing. They ar trying to get me on the NC State board. They are real. I love the campus, the campus is beautiful and nice. It's a really good environment up there."
There are many schools that have reached out to him so far.
"I would say every schools that has reached out so far. Just to name a few schools, NC State, Appalachian State, the Florida Gators, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Liberty, East Carolina, Temple, and a bunch of other schools like Marshall too.
"They all want me to come on a game day visit, and you know be there on a game day and see how it is on their campus and tour the campus after. Even before the game getting to meet the coaches and the players, and get to see the environment to see what the atmosphere is like on game days just to see which one is like home."
Has everything been going smooth for him?
"I would say everything has been smooth. Coaches text me here and there. A new school 6that has been texting me is University of Alabama Birmingham. They have been communicating also. i just got a text from them today. I know i have said this a lot, but every school that has communicated with me and have offered me I am very appreciative and grateful to be in this position in my recruitment. I'm just really looking forward to the next step in this season."
What is next for the talented prospect?
"What's next is I'd say is just this season. last season was fun, you know I was a Sophomore starting on varsity. One of our other receivers was a senior last year, and I really looked up to him. he had got hurt, so I was starting in-front of him. He was a really good mentor and without him I really wouldn't have formed how I did, and the coaches of course.
"I am really appreciative that I performed how I performed last year, but this year I feel everyone can expect different out of me, because this year I am more focused on what I want to do, which is hit 1,000 yards and score a bunch of touchdowns. For me I am just trying to fill in and help the team where I can on defense and offense. I am playing both sides this season, and everyone should expect a lot of hard work, and really just performance. My name will for sure be on the map, and my name will be solidified, as my name will be remembered at West Forsyth High School that's all I'm going to say."