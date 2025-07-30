EXCLUSIVE: Avery Thompson Details Early Love From NC State
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has offered many different 2028 prospects, including arguably the best wide receiver in the class. That prospect is Avery Thompson. Thompson is one of the better players in the state of Kentucky and is targeted by many different programs at this time.
Thompson recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail his early offer and more.
"NC State is a good school in a tough conference. Playing in a Power 4 conference, they are competing with the best. They are definitely competitive. I love the atmosphere at this level and hope to see myself with the opportunity to be a part of a team like this, competing at the highest level," the Kentucky high school star confirmed when speaking with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
The talented prospect is hopeful to hear from one coach more when he is eligible to talk to coaches.
"Definitely hope to hear from Coach Phillips at NC State. But also really any coach that sees me as a guy who can come in and compete and make their team better and make me better at the same time."
Will the talented prospect visit the Wolfpack?
"I definitely want to see all the campuses of the schools that have shown interest in me. Me and my dad (also head coach) will sit down and determine where we will visit when the time comes and get on the campuses that make the most sense for me."
There are many different offers that he holds at this time. He provides the latest updates on what is going on.
"I have 13 offers to date, but I’m just out here trying to get better every day. As long as I continue to put the work in and improve every day, the right situation will present itself to me. I still have a bunch of work to do, but that’s what makes this process fun. The reward is the opportunity to maybe one day get to play football at a high level."
The prospect has yet to put together a top schools list. He does provide a few names that stand out.
"I haven’t really sat down and thought about my top schools as much as I have just focused on getting better. I definitely enjoy getting on campus at my in-state schools. I really like the family atmosphere that Illinois has when I’ve been on campus there. Love what Vanderbilt has going on as well."
Thompson detailed what is next for him in his career.
"I’m just going to keep working hard every day to make sure I’m good enough each time I get an opportunity to show what I can do. Still so much work to do."