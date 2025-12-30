Insider Updates NC State's Recruitment of Elite 2027 Linebacker

While NC State and head coach Dave Doeren prepare for the upcoming January transfer portal window, which is set to open in just a few days, the Wolfpack are still focused on the 2027 recruiting cycle and continue to make progress with some elite prospects.

One of those prospects is a four-star linebacker, and a recruiting insider recently provided an update on NC State's standing in his recruitment.

Insider Updates NC State's Standing With Four-Star Linebacker

On Dec. 26, NC State on SI reported that Jalaythan Mayfield, a four-star linebacker from Lincolnton High School in Lincolnton, North Carolina, had narrowed down his decision to 10 schools, naming NC State, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, and South Carolina as his finalists.

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet rests on the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Mayfield has been one of NC State's top targets throughout the 2027 cycle, with the Wolfpack extending him an offer in January and hosting him on several unofficial visits over the past year.

While all 10 of Mayfield's finalists are still in the mix to land him, Rivals' recruiting insider Chad Simmons believes South Carolina has established itself as the current leader in the four-star linebacker's recruitment.

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a South Carolina Gamecocks helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"The first school that offered Mayfield was South Carolina, and Intel suggests that the Gamecocks are setting the pace in this race," Simmons wrote. "The program Mayfield knows best is in Columbia. That familiarity has helped the Gamecocks establish early separation. Mayfield has visited Columbia around six times, more than any other contender."

While South Carolina has an early lead, Simmons believes NC State is right behind the Gamecocks in Mayfield's recruitment. The analyst explained that Mayfield likes the direction the program is heading under Doeren and would love to stay in his home state to build his brand with the Wolfpack.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"Mayfield sees positive trajectory under Dave Doeren, and linebackers coach Isaiah Moore stays in constant contact," Simmons wrote. "Staying home is a clear message from the NC State staff, along with the opportunity to build his brand in North Carolina."

Simmons also noted that Miami is very much in the mix for Mayfield and is a team to watch as his recruitment progresses. Still, based on Simmons’ report, NC State appears to be in a strong position with the young linebacker and has a real shot at winning his recruitment.

If the Wolfpack were able to land Mayfield, he'd be a massive addition to their 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 209 overall player nationally, the No. 10 linebacker, and the No. 9 prospect out of North Carolina.

