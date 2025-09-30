NC State Has Their Backs Against a Wall in October
The North Carolina State Wolfpack is looking to bounce back from any type of negative signs that they showed early in the season during September, as they are now looking to right their wrongs.
They are entering the month of October with a 3-2 record. They are pushing strongly for a ball game appearance, which is very possible for them at this time, especially with the way that they started the season getting two huge swing wins despite losing two games and one of them being a very close loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.
There's a lot to like about the North Carolina State Wolfpack, including the way that they are recruiting, although they haven't landed as many players as they had hoped entering the season, they have been able to land many different prospects that are very talented and some of these guys are going to be competing for a starting job next year why nearly the remainder of the guys will be at least role players at some type of level for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, which is very huge as the Wolfpack staff wants to get the guys involved early.
The Wolfpack will have its back against the wall during October, but why is that when it comes to the recruiting scene?
The Wolfpack will play three games in the month of October. Thanks to a bye week that will separate multiple games, which is a huge plus for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, who have yet to see a bye week.
North Carolina State will only play one home game, which is at the very beginning of the month, and they won't see another home game until towards the beginning of the following month, which is not exactly what you would hope for if you are a North Carolina State Wolfpack fan and if you're a North Carolina State prospect.
This could be very determining, as when you look at November that is only one month removed from early signing day, which is going to be when a lot of different prospects on their papers to go attend to college, as North Carolina State is still targeting multiple different uncommitted prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. This could be the North Carolina State Wolfpack's final chance at landing these guys in the 2026 class.
