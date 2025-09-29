Talented Prospect Set to Begin Special Chapter at NC State
North Carolina State has been able to recruit multiple different prospects very heavily when it comes to the 2026 recruiting classes, as this is something that has been talked about for quite some time. They continue to look for the best of the best when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class.
The Wolfpack have names that are still tied to their program that has yet to commit as they are continuing to look on for new prospects as they want to be able to build to their 18 total commits, which isn't the best but at the same time they have been able to land many of their top targets and multiple different positions, including a guy who is in a very unique situation.
Aiden Smalls is a very talented prospect from the state of North Carolina who attends Clayton High School as he has a Clayton Comet star who is one of the better high school football players that has already committed to the North Carolina State Wolfpack and continues to show that he is going to be one of the better players when he hits the next level however, he is in a bit of a unique situation.
Aiden Smalls Set for Unique NC State Experience
Smalls is a quarterback at the high school level as he has one of the better gunslingers, but more importantly, one of the faster type of players as he is very dynamic with his legs, which is something that he is going to have to use at the next level, considering he won't be playing quarterback for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, but instead, we'll be playing a different position as he has someone that will be utilized as a wide receiver at the next level instead of playing the quarterback position, which he currently plays now.
Why is This the Case?
The Wolfpack need more weapons instead of a quarterback, considering they have already landed their quarterback commit, who is going to play both baseball and football, with that player being Jacob Smith someone who has spoken very highly about Smalls, who continues to show that he is going to be an electric player with the ball in his hands.
Yes, Smalls plays quarterback, but he is too electric to pass on, so the Wolfpack will be letting him play wide receiver. It is safe to say that they may be able to run a little bit of wildcat with him, which is something that they likely would love to do, but for now, he is safe being a wide receiver prospect, which has caught many people's eyes.
