Debating NC State's Toughest Remaining Games in 2025
RALEIGH — The second half of the 2025 season was always going to be more difficult for the NC State Wolfpack than the first. After starting 3-0, the Wolfpack dropped back-to-back games to Duke and Virginia Tech, now sitting in a precarious position in terms of bowl eligibility.
As it currently stands, the Wolfpack is slated to face three ranked opponents for the remainder of the season. Six wins are required for bowl eligibility, and the road to that number is a very difficult one.
NC State will need to steal a win against a strong opponent to have a shot at playing in a bowl game and to quiet some of the negativity pouring in about the performance of the team. However, there is one matchup that is tougher than the rest and might represent an impossible task when it comes to getting a win.
Why is Miami the Toughest Remaining Matchup?
Following ranked matchups against Notre Dame and Georgia Tech and a road trip against Pitt, the Wolfpack will face one of the best teams in the nation in the Miami Hurricanes on Nov. 15. Currently ranked No. 3 on the AP poll, the Hurricanes are off to a perfect start in 2025 before another ranked matchup against Florida State in Week 6.
While the road trip to Notre Dame will be the toughest road environment NC State deals with in 2025, the trip to Miami has the biggest talent disparity by far. Led by veteran quarterback Carson Beck, who has proved himself to be a Heisman candidate in the first half of the season, the Hurricanes are flying high.
The team is averaging 34 points per game offensively, but the major improvement for the Canes is on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. leads a vastly improved group with two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in the first four games. The defense has allowed just 14.3 points per game, good for 12th in the nation, and 262.3 yards per game, 9th best in the country.
The combination of NC State's struggles on the defensive side of the ball and the offensive line beginning to show holes might spell for a tough matchup for the Wolfpack in South Florida. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey will try to put on a show in front of his hometown crowd, but it might not be enough to help against this vastly superior opponent.
