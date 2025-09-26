Special Teams Woes Loom Large as NC State Searches for Answers
RALEIGH — Turnovers and a lack of discipline on special teams were NC State head coach Dave Doeren's primary issues following the Wolfpack's loss to Duke. The team spent the week following the loss trying to correct some of those issues.
NC State special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel faced an increased spotlight throughout the week after his unit suffered from costly mistakes. However, Doeren expressed confidence in Goebbel's ability to right the ship between the Duke loss and the upcoming matchup against Virginia Tech.
Costly Mistakes
During the Duke game, freshman punt returner and wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann had a punt bounce off his hands after he tried to field the ball at the 1-yard line. Another young player, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Joshua Alexander-Felton, jumped offside on a fourth down for Duke, allowing the Blue Devils to move the ball closer to the line-to-gain and earn a first down. Duke went on to score a touchdown because the drive was extended.
- "We talked a lot about them hard-counting us because we like to pressure punts," Doeren said on the 'Wolfpack Weekly' radio show. "We fell for the banana in the tailpipe on the first attempt by them, which was really disappointing because it was discussed a lot in meetings by Coach Goebbel."
Fixing the Problems
Over the course of the week, both Doeren and his players discussed the importance of special teams and the small things that contributed to the loss. On Thursday, Doeren was asked about the unit's response throughout the practices over the course of the week following the mistakes.
- "Really good. Disappointed, embarrassed. You know, we want to play better. From me to coach Goebbel to the plays, it's linear," Doeren said. "We all have to be better in those areas and the guys on the field have to get better for us."
During his radio appearance, Doeren also discussed the blocked field goal as well. The coach made a bold proclamation, saying he'd never coached a team that had a field goal blocked in his career before the Duke game. He added that it was right guard Kamen Smith's responsibility to block in that spot successfully, and he failed.
While Virginia Tech doesn't pose the same challenges Duke did, it's critical for NC State's long-term success that special teams not become a recurring issue.
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.